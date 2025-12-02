LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Australian Senator's Bizarre F1 Related Theory About Oscar Piastri Goes Viral, Social Media Calls It, 'The Slowest Lap of Reasoning'

An Australian senator created confusion at a parliamentary hearing by introducing a groundless conspiracy theory hinting that McLaren was playing tricks on Oscar Piastri. His statements, straight from online debates, perplexed not only the officials but also the viewers as the serious process turned into a F1 fan fiction scenario.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 2, 2025 10:59:47 IST

The whispers of McLaren preferring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri have grown stronger after a number of strategic calls that seemed to favor Norris more often than not. Even if the supporters notice a trend, the group still claims that both drivers get the same support and opportunities.

What Did The Australian Senator Say?

During a hearing of the Senate’s Rural, Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee, Matt Canavan took the opportunity to pose a rather controversial question instead of asking about the typical transport issues whether McLaren might have been prejudiced against Piastri, thus making him the loser in the case of the world championship. This idea was raised right after what many considered to be a disastrous strategy call by McLaren in the recent Grand Prix in Qatar, which resulted in Piastri losing a victory that was almost certain. Canavan was questioning the officials from the transport deptartment ‘if McLaren’s internal decisions could be interpreted as deliberate bias against the Australian driver?’



Is There A Mclaren Bias?

The incident, although it drew attention to McLaren’s possible internal politics, was devoid of any substantial proof or explanation as it was going around as a rumor on social media. The senator was silent on the issue and merely communicated his discontent about the race result, to the bewilderment of the audience. Amongst the attendees, some even went as far as labeling the hearing pure mockery, as the serious political debates were overshadowed by a funny question, which was a part of internet conspiracies rather than coming from the world of parliaments.

F1 2025 Season

To add more context the 2025 season has already witnessed a barrage of prophecies and doubts concerning the equal treatment of drivers in McLaren, particularly between Piastri and Lando Norris. While the detractors argue that the team’s latest decisions and pit stop calls are extremely suspicious, a few ex champions and many people in F1 have dismissed such claims as unfounded and have insisted that teams usually treat their drivers the same way. Even though the Senate’s intervention was probably for the better, it nonetheless highlighted how off track drama sometimes spills over to unexpected realms and even into politics.

Australian Senator’s Bizarre F1 Related Theory About Oscar Piastri Goes Viral, Social Media Calls It, ‘The Slowest Lap of Reasoning’

QUICK LINKS