Monday, October 28, 2024
Ballon d’Or 2024: How Much Money Does The Winner Get?

Ballon d’Or 2024: How Much Money Does The Winner Get?

On Monday night, Paris’ Théâtre du Châtelet will welcome some of the biggest names in soccer as players, coaches, and executives gather for the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, often referred to as soccer’s Oscars.

This marks the 68th year of the awards, organized by France Football, which has partnered with UEFA to honor the top performances in the sport from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024.

Throughout the evening, ten awards will be presented, though this year’s ceremony will see a major change: for the first time in a decade, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo are on the 30-player shortlist for Men’s Player of the Season. Among the favorites are Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. and Manchester City’s Rodri.

The award categories for 2024 include:

Men’s Ballon d’Or
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper)
Kopa Trophy (best U-21 player)
Men’s Coach of the Year
Women’s Coach of the Year
Men’s Club of the Year
Women’s Club of the Year
Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer from last season)
Socrates Award (for humanitarian contributions within soccer)

How Much Money Does The Winner Get?

While there is no direct monetary prize for winning the Ballon d’Or, top players often have bonus clauses in their contracts that award them a substantial payout if they win. Officially, Ballon d’Or winners receive a lifetime pass to all future award ceremonies.

ALSO READ: Ballon d’or 2024 : When And Where To Watch It In India  

