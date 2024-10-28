As the anticipation builds for the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, controversy has erupted surrounding the potential winner of the prestigious award. Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, widely considered a strong contender, is rumored to have lost the accolade to Manchester City midfielder Rodri. Reports surfaced earlier that suggested Rodri would emerge victorious, triggering a wave of outrage from Real Madrid and its supporters.

In protest, the club has decided to boycott the awards ceremony, with Vinicius and several teammates—including Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, and Federico Valverde—opting not to attend.

What Has Executive Said?

Amid the uproar, Marc Las, a prominent figure associated with the Ballon d’Or, has stepped forward to quell the speculation regarding the award’s results. He categorically dismissed the claims that the winner had been leaked prior to the ceremony. “Only two people know the winner, me and the chief of France Football. Anyone who says they know the winner or have a list is a liar,” Las stated in an interview with L’Equipe. His comments aim to clarify that the integrity of the voting process remains intact and that any rumors of an early announcement are unfounded.

Despite the controversy, the Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to take place on Monday evening. Alongside the award for the best men’s player, other honors will be presented, including the best women’s player, as well as accolades for top coaches in both men’s and women’s football. The outcome of this year’s Ballon d’Or is particularly significant given the high-profile candidates vying for recognition, and the potential implications for their respective clubs and careers.

Reactions From The Football Enthusiasts

The reported outcome has sparked considerable debate among fans and pundits alike. Many argue that Vinicius Junior’s exceptional performances over the past year warranted recognition, particularly following his contributions to Real Madrid’s successes. Meanwhile, Rodri’s achievements with Manchester City, including a pivotal role in their recent victories, have also drawn significant acclaim. This tension highlights the ongoing rivalry within football, as supporters rally behind their chosen stars and clubs.

What Is Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or is an annual football award presented by France Football, honoring the best male and female players worldwide based on their performance over the previous year. Established in 1956, it originally recognized only European players, but has since expanded to include all players globally. Winners are determined through a voting process involving journalists, and the award is considered one of the most prestigious in football, alongside FIFA’s awards. Notable past winners include Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

