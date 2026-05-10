Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Supporters of the game worldwide are gearing up for the ultimate competition when FC Barcelona, in a match of their biggest rivals, Real Madrid, will play an El Clásico game of the Spanish first division at the splendid Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona tonight, Sunday, 10 May 2026. This very tense duel might actually determine the winner of the whole La Liga season. The Catalans, who are now in first place with 88 points under their coach Hansi Flick, hardly receiving a defeat will be enough for them to win their second consecutive La Liga title. While Real Madrid, coached by Alvaro Arbeloa, will be aiming against the favourite and trying to reduce the distance. Billions of fans in India, located almost on the other side of the world, would be thrilled to see the clash between these two teams that have been rivals for years, and would need to stay up late to see it.

Match Details: FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid

Feature Information Match FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Tournament Spanish La Liga 2025 2026 Date Sunday May 10 2026 Kick Off Time 12:30 AM IST (Monday Morning) Venue Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Live Streaming FanCode App and Website

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details In India

The time for El Clásico in India is 12.30 am on Monday. It will be available only on live streaming platforms, and not telecast live on TV channels this time. To watch the highly anticipated game in HD live, soccer fans can turn to the FanCode app/website only. Get ready to enjoy the La Liga action, as a stable internet connection is a must to ensure you do not miss out on any seconds of the game.

El Clásico Injury News And Team Updates

Both squads are dealing with massive injury blows and internal drama heading into this monumental clash. FC Barcelona will take the field without their teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who has sadly been ruled out with a ligament tear. Defensive anchor Andreas Christensen will also miss the match due to a muscle tear.

The situation in the Real Madrid camp is even more chaotic. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa faces a massive selection headache as Rodrygo, Arda Guler, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, and Dani Carvajal have all been ruled out due to injuries. Furthermore, Los Blancos experienced a surreal week off the pitch, with midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni reportedly being handed a massive club fine following internal disciplinary issues.

Barcelona And Real Madrid Predicted Playing XIs

FC Barcelona Predicted XI:

Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo, Pedri, Gavi, Roony Bardghji, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, and Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid Predicted XI:

Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Fran Garcia, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Endrick.

El Clásico Match Prediction And Current Form

Predicting an El Clásico is always a massive challenge, but the current form heavily favours the home side. FC Barcelona enter this contest riding an incredible ten-match winning streak in the league, recently defeating Osasuna 2 to 1. The tactical brilliance of Hansi Flick has given them immense creative control, and playing in front of a packed Spotify Camp Nou will only amplify their confidence.

Real Madrid, despite their undeniable quality with stars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, have been struggling with consistency, winning just two of their last five matches. Considering the severe injury crisis plaguing the Madrid defence and the intense motivation for Barcelona to lift the trophy at home tonight, our prediction leans towards a glorious night for the Catalans.

Predicted Score: FC Barcelona 3 1 Real Madrid