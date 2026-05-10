LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CPM bike accident rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport CPM bike accident rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport CPM bike accident rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport CPM bike accident rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CPM bike accident rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport CPM bike accident rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport CPM bike accident rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport CPM bike accident rahul gandhi amit shah nida khan Elvish Yadav bengaluru Florida elections Captaincy transition tamil-nadu-cm gold and silver rate today chennai super kings dubai international airport
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Get the ultimate Barcelona Vs Real Madrid match prediction. Read about live streaming details on FanCode, predicted lineups, injury news, and title race scenarios for El Clásico.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know (Image Source: X)
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 21:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Supporters of the game worldwide are gearing up for the ultimate competition when FC Barcelona, in a match of their biggest rivals, Real Madrid, will play an El Clásico game of the Spanish first division at the splendid Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona tonight, Sunday, 10 May 2026. This very tense duel might actually determine the winner of the whole La Liga season. The Catalans, who are now in first place with 88 points under their coach Hansi Flick, hardly receiving a defeat will be enough for them to win their second consecutive La Liga title. While Real Madrid, coached by Alvaro Arbeloa, will be aiming against the favourite and trying to reduce the distance. Billions of fans in India, located almost on the other side of the world, would be thrilled to see the clash between these two teams that have been rivals for years, and would need to stay up late to see it.

Match Details: FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid

Feature Information
Match FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid
Tournament Spanish La Liga 2025 2026
Date Sunday May 10 2026
Kick Off Time 12:30 AM IST (Monday Morning)
Venue Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona
Live Streaming FanCode App and Website

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details In India 

The time for El Clásico in India is 12.30 am on Monday. It will be available only on live streaming platforms, and not telecast live on TV channels this time. To watch the highly anticipated game in HD live, soccer fans can turn to the FanCode app/website only. Get ready to enjoy the La Liga action, as a stable internet connection is a must to ensure you do not miss out on any seconds of the game.

El Clásico Injury News And Team Updates

Both squads are dealing with massive injury blows and internal drama heading into this monumental clash. FC Barcelona will take the field without their teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who has sadly been ruled out with a ligament tear. Defensive anchor Andreas Christensen will also miss the match due to a muscle tear.

You Might Be Interested In

The situation in the Real Madrid camp is even more chaotic. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa faces a massive selection headache as Rodrygo, Arda Guler, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, and Dani Carvajal have all been ruled out due to injuries. Furthermore, Los Blancos experienced a surreal week off the pitch, with midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni reportedly being handed a massive club fine following internal disciplinary issues.

Barcelona And Real Madrid Predicted Playing XIs 

FC Barcelona Predicted XI:

Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo, Pedri, Gavi, Roony Bardghji, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, and Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid Predicted XI:

Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Fran Garcia, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Endrick.

El Clásico Match Prediction And Current Form

Predicting an El Clásico is always a massive challenge, but the current form heavily favours the home side. FC Barcelona enter this contest riding an incredible ten-match winning streak in the league, recently defeating Osasuna 2 to 1. The tactical brilliance of Hansi Flick has given them immense creative control, and playing in front of a packed Spotify Camp Nou will only amplify their confidence.

Real Madrid, despite their undeniable quality with stars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, have been struggling with consistency, winning just two of their last five matches. Considering the severe injury crisis plaguing the Madrid defence and the intense motivation for Barcelona to lift the trophy at home tonight, our prediction leans towards a glorious night for the Catalans.

Predicted Score: FC Barcelona 3 1 Real Madrid

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alvaro ArbeloaBarcelona Injury NewsBarcelona vs Real Madrid Live StreamingBarcelona Vs Real Madrid PredictionEl ClasicofancodeFC BarcelonaHansi FlickJude BellinghamKylian MbappeLa Liga 2026La Liga Live Stream Indiareal madridReal Madrid Predicted LineupsRobert LewandowskiSpotify Camp NouWatch Barcelona Vs Real Madrid India

RELATED News

West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live | Injury News, Team Updates And More

IPL 2026: Who Is Urvil Patel? CSK Batter Who Smashed Joint-Fastest 13-Ball Fifty vs LSG at Chepauk in IPL Today Match

Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here

Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indian Super League (ISL) Match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium?

Cricket Australia vs IPL Owners: Why Pat Cummins, Travis Head And Other Australian Cricketers Are Tempted by Franchise Cricket Over National Duty

LATEST NEWS

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

INDIA Bloc Collapsing? What Do DMK-Congress-CPM Rifts After Elections Say About Alliance’s Fate?

Watch: Motorcycle Left Hanging Mid-Air From Traffic Signal After ‘Straight Out Of A Movie’ Crash In Canada

Disabled Woman Watches As Her Pottery Shop Is Demolished. Heartbreaking Video Leaves People In Tears

Maharashtra Weather Update: Did Thane Touch 62°C And Mumbai 60°C? Viral Social Media Lists Shocking Numbers

Horoscope Tomorrow 11 May 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

North Korea Takes Major Nuclear Step, Approves Automatic Nuclear Strike Policy If Kim Jong-un Is Assassinated

US F-35 Jet Sends Emergency Code 7700 Over Strait Of Hormuz. What Does It Mean?

Fact Check: Did Instagram Restrict Rahul Gandhi’s Reel From Vijay Oath Ceremony In India?

Did Iran Strike Dubai Again? Huge Blaze In Al Jaddaf Sparks Attack Rumours Across UAE; Here Is The Truth

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS