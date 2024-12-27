Navy QB Blake Horvath made history with a 95-yard touchdown run against Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl, in which his school record eclipsed to tie the game. For one of the longest this season in the FBS, he brought home great plays.

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath put his name on history with an incredible 95-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of Armed Forces Bowl against Oklahoma Sooners last Friday. This excellent move not only tied the score at 14-14 but also made it in Navy football history as a longest touchdown run.

The historic run came on Navy’s second possession of the third quarter. Horvath, with his lightning speed and determination, burst through the line of scrimmage, evaded a few Oklahoma defenders, and sprinted down the field.

Just before he reached the 5-yard line, a defender closed in on him, and Horvath stretched out and dove into the end zone for the touchdown. Initially, he was called down on the 1-yard line. However, upon reviewing it, it was proved that Horvath’s right arm had crossed the goal line, which gave them a touchdown.

This 95-yard run was the longest run in Navy’s history and one of the longest runs in the FBS this season, also becoming the longest run of any sort in Armed Forces Bowl history. Horvath’s effort gave Navy an essential tie in the game and displayed his ability to make plays in high-pressure moments.

Impressive Season By Horvath

Horvath’s game of five touchdowns in the Armed Forces Bowl capped off a fine season. Going into the game, the junior quarterback had already set Navy’s school record for most touchdown passes in a season with 13 to match Ricky Dobbs mark back in 2010. Moreover, Horvath became the first Navy player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Malcolm Perry in 2019. He also became the first Navy quarterback to pass for over 1,000 yards since Perry did so in the same season.

With 1,261 passing yards on the year, Horvath set a new benchmark for Navy quarterbacks, surpassing Will Worth’s 1,397 yards in 2016. His record-breaking 95-yard touchdown run further solidified his place in Navy’s football history.

Oklahoma’s Early Lead

While Horvath was busy making history, Oklahoma had initially taken control of the game. The Sooners’ offense was quick to strike, scoring on their opening drive with a 25-yard touchdown run from Gavin Sawchuk. This was part of his 41-yard contribution to the opening possession. Oklahoma further extended its lead to 14-0 with a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hawkins to Zion Kearney.

The Navy responded to the deficit by Alex Tecza’s 11-yard touchdown run late in the first half to trim Oklahoma’s lead down to 14-7.

It was a hard-fought game.

The Armed Forces Bowl was played in front of a packed crowd at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The Midshipmen were looking to secure a 10-win season, while Oklahoma, with its roster depleted due to transfers and players opting out for the NFL draft, was determined to finish strong with just over 50 scholarship players available.

As the game went by, Blake Horvath’s 95-yard touchdown run was one of the greatest moments, which showed not only his personal brilliance but also the resilience of the Navy football team.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith’s Shocking 2024 Net Worth: You Won’t Believe How Much He’s Worth!