Can India Turn Around Fate Post Lunch At Wankhede Test?

With India needing to score 263 runs to win, they find themselves at a precarious position of 92 for 6 at lunch, requiring an additional 55 runs to clinch victory

As the third day of the thrilling Test match unfolds at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the spotlight is firmly on Rishabh Pant, who has become the cornerstone of India’s hopes in a challenging run chase against New Zealand. With India needing to score 263 runs to win, they find themselves at a precarious position of 92 for 6 at lunch, requiring an additional 55 runs to clinch victory. Pant’s remarkable half-century stands as a beacon of resilience in a batting lineup that has crumbled under pressure.

The Context of the Match

New Zealand set India a challenging target after their innings concluded at 174 all out. The pitch, while initially appearing to favor the batters, has shown signs of assistance for the bowlers as the match has progressed. New Zealand’s bowlers, particularly Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry, exploited the conditions effectively, causing significant damage to the Indian batting order early on. India’s task was made even more daunting by the early dismissals of key players, including captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, both of whom have faced intense scrutiny for their recent performances.

Key Players and Performances

Rishabh Pant has emerged as the lone warrior for India in this innings, showcasing his aggressive batting style that has become his trademark. At the lunch break, he is unbeaten on 53, having hit several boundaries, including a couple of sixes. His approach has been one of counter-attacking aggression, aiming to shift the momentum back in India’s favor. Washington Sundar, at the other end, has contributed a crucial 6 runs but is primarily tasked with supporting Pant as they navigate the challenging waters of this run chase.

The match has seen a dramatic turn of events as India lost their top order in quick succession. After a promising start, the batting lineup crumbled under the weight of pressure, leaving the team at 28 for 4. This collapse was highlighted by the dismissals of Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan, both of whom failed to establish any form of resistance against the disciplined New Zealand bowling attack.

Critical Moments Leading to Lunch

The first hour of play on Day 3 was particularly brutal for India. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, fell for just 11 runs, caught out attempting a risky pull shot off Matt Henry. This early wicket set the tone for a dismal start. Shortly after, Shubman Gill’s dismissal for a mere 1 run further deepened India’s woes. Gill misread a delivery from Ajaz Patel, leading to his quick exit, which had fans in the stands groaning in disbelief.

The situation worsened as Sarfaraz Khan followed soon after, contributing just 6 runs before being dismissed due to a poorly timed shot. His dismissal left India reeling at 29 for 5, raising alarm bells for fans and team management alike. Ravindra Jadeja, who joined Pant at this critical juncture, managed only 6 runs before he too fell victim to Patel, leaving Pant with the monumental task of rebuilding the innings largely on his own.

Pant’s Heroics

In the midst of this chaos, Rishabh Pant has shown remarkable composure and intent. His innings has been marked by aggression, with several boundaries coming off well-timed strokes. At one point, he charged down the pitch and dispatched a delivery from Glenn Phillips for a six, reigniting hopes among the Indian supporters. The crowd at Wankhede has been vociferous in its support, chanting Pant’s name as he battles to steer India toward a respectable total.

His ability to strike boundaries not only eases the mounting pressure but also keeps the required run rate within reach. As the team’s most dynamic player, his performance is pivotal. If Pant can find a reliable partner in Sundar, who is known for his composure, there might still be a chance for India to chase down the target.

The Lunch Break and Its Implications

As the players head for the lunch break, the focus will be on how Pant can maintain his rhythm post-intermission. History has shown that breaks can disrupt a player’s concentration, and Pant will need to refocus quickly to continue his onslaught against the New Zealand bowlers. On the other hand, New Zealand will likely regroup and strategize on how best to dismiss Pant and close out the match.

New Zealand, leading 2-0 in the series, will be eager to secure a series sweep, which adds an extra layer of pressure on India. They will look to exploit any potential vulnerabilities in the Indian batting order while also adjusting their plans to contain Pant, who poses the most significant threat to their victory.

Looking Ahead

As the second session of Day 3 unfolds, all eyes will remain glued to Rishabh Pant. His innings will not only define this match but could also impact the morale of the Indian team going forward. The challenge remains steep, and India must rally behind Pant if they are to achieve a remarkable comeback and avoid a series loss against a determined New Zealand side.

With Pant’s performance crucial to the outcome, fans will be hopeful that he can continue to deliver under pressure and lead India to a hard-fought victory in what has already been a thrilling encounter.

Read More : Premier League: Liverpool Reclaims Top Spot As Manchester City And Arsenal Suffer Defeats