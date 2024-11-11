Can Sergio Ramos Be The Missing Jigsaw For Real Madrid?

Since Militao's injury, there has been considerable speculation and discussion about the potential return of Sergio Ramos to the Real Madrid defense, a position he had reliably anchored for many years.

While the appalling ACL injury recently endured by Eder Militao rules him out for the entire season, Real Madrid, by all means, is in a very desperate situation at defense. His absence is bound to create a void in the team since, for now Carlo Ancelotti has no choice but put faith on Antonio Rudiger as the club’s top centre-back. With such a grave injury, more and more talk of defensive reinforcement is resurfacing, and most are now consolidding their minds into getting back a face to reckon with Sergio Ramos.

Return Call for Ramos Mounts After Militao Injury

Since Militao’s injury, there has been a lot of speculation and debate regarding the return of Ramos to the Real Madrid side, who had been a dependable face in the defense for so many years. Among those clamoring for his return to Madrid is former Madrid man Guti, who talked his way into a possible return for Ramos in an interview recently. “I‘d go for Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid right now. It would cost zero euros,” Guti said in recent interview, citing the financial advantage of signing the veteran defender. This suggestion seemed to have Ramos giving his nod in approval by liking Guti’s social media post, which added fuel to the speculation about him returning to the club.

Only serving to add to the intrigue is the fact that the former Sevilla man was released by the Andalusians over the summer, meaning he has not featured in competitive football since. Ramos, an iconic figure in football, can use experience and leadership as huge positives if he joins a Real Madrid team now struggling defensively.

Ramos Seeks Return to Madrid

Reports are that Ramos himself is keen on a return to the club where he enjoyed so much success. According to sources, the defender has offered himself to Real Madrid meaning he is open to returning. It would be a step that would feel quite natural to both sides, given the history of Ramos talking about his sense of belonging to the club and to the fans over his previous career. Free transfer might also appear attractive to the club given their current financial constraints and urgency to fill the gap immediately left open by Militao.

Real Madrid Reluctant to Bring Ramos Back

Real Madrid cannot say the same. The club is not too enthusiastic about the return of their former captain, although the primary reasons are connected to the age, physical state, and current form of Ramos. No competitive matches have featured Ramos since his summer departure from Sevilla.

There is also the issue of Ramos’ personal relationship with club president Florentino Perez. In the not-so-distant past, Ramos and Perez, in general, were not on good terms, particularly following Ramos’ infamous exit from the club in 2021, and as such, Real Madrid may not necessarily be too keen on welcoming a player who publicly fell out with the club leadership, even if he is a club icon.

What ‘ s in Store for Ramos and Real Madrid?

There is yet confirmation about whether Ramos will go back to Real Madrid.While In some posts on social media he implies to return to the fold at Real Madrid, Real does not take this notion seriously. It is already well in the January transfer window so quick changes might come with its immediate result if a necessity surfaces again and the place becomes unfulfilled left out there in the open for Militao’s post.

Ramos‘s return to Madrid is definitely an interesting prospect, particularly in light of his previous successes with the club. It again proves to be a decision left for club management, which must weigh the book value of sentiment with the practicalities of football as they calculate the benefits against the costs of readmitting the 37-year-old into the fold. Whether Ramos’s wish for a return is going to materialize or if Real Madrid look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements remains to be left for days to come.

