Champions Trophy Was Not Enough, Now Pakistan And India On Collision Course Over IPL

With the 2025 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) expected to overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL), PSL franchise owners are calling on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for urgent clarity on key issues, including the availability of foreign players and broadcasting schedules. The clash of dates is becoming a growing concern as both leagues are set to take place around the same time, potentially affecting the participation of top international players.

PSL and IPL Overlap in 2025

The PSL, traditionally held from February to March, has been rescheduled for 2025 to take place in the April-May window. This shift is due to Pakistan hosting the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in February and March. However, the IPL is also expected to run from March to May next year, leading to a potential conflict in player availability.

A source close to the PSL franchise owners revealed that they have raised their concerns with the newly appointed PSL Director, Salman Naseer. The franchise owners have written a letter requesting a meeting to clarify the situation and address pressing issues, including foreign player availability during the PSL.

Clarity on Foreign Player Availability Needed

One of the main concerns voiced by PSL franchise owners is the uncertainty surrounding the availability of international players, particularly from countries like England, where the national cricket board has hinted at restrictions on players participating in overseas leagues. With the IPL’s schedule overlapping with the PSL, franchise owners are worried that many top foreign players may be unavailable, especially after the IPL mega auction scheduled in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

“The owners are seeking clarity on which players will be available for the PSL if the IPL is also running at the same time,” the source explained. This uncertainty is growing as the franchises prepare for the PSL players draft, where they will select their team members for the season.

Potential Delays Due to Champions Trophy and PSL’s Future

The franchise owners are also concerned that the PCB might delay addressing these issues, as the PCB’s focus will likely be on the upcoming Champions Trophy, which Pakistan is hosting early next year. Additionally, after the 10th edition of the PSL in 2025, both the PCB and franchise owners will need to review their agreements, including the possibility of expanding the number of teams in the league.

Franchise owners are also pushing for the establishment of an independent PSL secretariat, a promise that has yet to be fulfilled despite being discussed for nearly a decade. The lack of progress on this front has further added to the frustration of the PSL franchises.

A Tense 2025 for Pakistan’s Cricket Leagues

As Pakistan prepares for the challenges of hosting a major international tournament and managing the rescheduling of its domestic league, both PSL and IPL face a crucial test of coordination. The stakes are high for both leagues, which rely heavily on international talent, and it remains to be seen how the PCB and other cricket boards navigate these overlapping schedules to ensure the smooth functioning of both tournaments.