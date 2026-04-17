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Home > Sports News > Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for ₹19,000 in the Black Market

Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for ₹19,000 in the Black Market

IPL 2026 faces a major crackdown as police bust a ticket black market at Chinnaswamy Stadium and betting rackets in Goa and Latur. Get the full report here.

Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for 19000 in the Black Market. Photo X
Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for 19000 in the Black Market. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 17, 2026 20:51:05 IST

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Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for ₹19,000 in the Black Market

IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is still the most popular cricket event on TV, but behind the scenes, law enforcement is having a hard time keeping up with a rise in illegal activities that are becoming more complex. A string of recent arrests has shown how deeply rooted ticket black marketing and high-tech betting syndicates are in Bengaluru, Latur, and Goa, which are all popular tourist destinations.

Who Is The Insider Of The IPL 2026 Scam At Chinnaswamy?

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) recently broke up a ticket-selling scam that was going on right under the nose of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). This news is shocking. According to PTI, a man named Chandrashekhar who worked in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium canteen was arrested for having and selling more than 180 match tickets without permission.

Investigators discovered that these tickets, mostly for popular events like the RCB vs. Lucknow Super Giants match, were being sold for outrageous prices between ₹15,000 and ₹19,000 each. The investigation has taken a darker turn because a KSCA member is said to be involved and is now missing. Authorities say that bulk tickets were sent to people who weren’t real fans by using fake company names and insider leaks.

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The CCB has stepped up its surveillance, with plainclothes officers setting up decoy operations around the stadium’s edges to catch people who are taking advantage of the huge demand for Royal Challengers Bengaluru home games.

Which Cities Are Marred By IPL 2026 Betting Scam?

Bengaluru is dealing with fake tickets, while Goa and Maharashtra are seeing the rise of online gambling. The Goa Police recently arrested six people for running a large online betting ring. The people who were accused were said to be running operations on digital platforms and taking bets on live IPL games. During the raid, police took laptops, cell phones, and financial records, which revealed a larger network of online gambling that was connected to several states.

In Latur, on the other hand, the police found a “mobile” betting unit. Four people were arrested for running businesses from a moving car. This plan was made to avoid being watched by the police and being raided at fixed points. The group made it hard for the authorities to follow their digital trail by moving around all the time. Police took money and cell phones that were used to make bets through encrypted messaging apps.

How To Curb IPL 2026 Ticket/Betting Scam?

These events show that the BCCI and local governments are becoming more worried. Even though they are more careful, the combination of high demand and the use of offshore gambling sites makes things even harder for investigators. Officials said that betting syndicates are using mobile setups and encrypted apps more and more to get around regular surveillance.

As the tournament goes on, police in all of the host cities are on high alert. Fans are being told to only buy tickets through official channels to stop black market sales from growing. Authorities are expected to keep a closer eye on the IPL season for the rest of the season to stop these illegal networks, since there have already been several cases this season.

IPL 2026 Ticket & Betting Crackdown: FAQs

1. Is it legal to buy IPL tickets from third-party sellers?

No. Official tickets are only sold via authorized partners like BookMyShow or District. Purchasing from “black market” sellers is illegal and often leads to overpayment or invalid tickets.

2. How did the Bengaluru stadium insider bypass ticket rules?

The accused canteen worker reportedly made bulk bookings under corporate names through online platforms, diverting tickets meant for the public to sell at inflated prices up to ₹19,000.

3. Why was the Rajasthan Royals manager only fined for phone use?

The BCCI ACSU issued a minimal fine because Romi Binder provided medical records proving his health condition necessitated the phone use, though it still breached dugout protocol.

4. Is online betting legal in India during IPL 2026?

Generally, no. Most states prohibit real-money wagering on sports. Authorities in Goa and Maharashtra are actively arresting syndicates using encrypted apps and offshore platforms to bypass local laws.

5. How can I ensure my IPL ticket is genuine?

Only purchase tickets through official franchise links or verified apps. Avoid “VIP passes” sold on Telegram or WhatsApp, as these are frequently linked to the recent scams uncovered by the CCB.

Read More: South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Team India In Action?

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Tags: BCCI ACSUBengaluru stadium canteen worker arrestedGoa IPL betting racketIPL 2026 ticket scamIPL illegal ticket pricesLatur moving car bettingM Chinnaswamy Stadium newsRCB vs LSG black market tickets

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Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for ₹19,000 in the Black Market

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Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for ₹19,000 in the Black Market

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Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for ₹19,000 in the Black Market
Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for ₹19,000 in the Black Market
Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for ₹19,000 in the Black Market
Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for ₹19,000 in the Black Market

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