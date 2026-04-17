South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Team India In Action?

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team 1st T20I Live Streaming: South Africa will host Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian women’s team for a crucial five-match T20I series. The series will be important for both teams ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. With the Indian team having won their first ODI World Cup in November 2025, they will be eyeying same level of success in the shortest format. Meanwhile, South Africa would want to avenge the loss they suffered against the same team in the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup.

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team, 1st T20I Live Streaming

When will the South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team, 1st T20I match take place?

The South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team, 1st T20I match is going to take place on Friday, 17 April 2026.

When will the South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team, 1st T20I match start?

The South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team, 1st T20I match will start at 9:30 P.M. (IST) in Durban, South Africa on Friday, 17th April.

Where will the South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team, 1st T20I match be played?

The South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team, 1st T20I match will be played at the Kingsmead, Durban in South Africa.

Where to watch the South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team, 1st T20I match in India?

The South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team, 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the JioHotstarapp.

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team, 1st T20I Predicted Lineups

South Africa National Cricket Team Predicted Lineup: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Dercksen, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India National Cricket Team Predicted Lineup: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur

South Africa National Cricket Team Last Five Results

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Score March 25, 2026 International Series New Zealand Away Loss 102/9 – 194/6 March 22, 2026 International Series New Zealand Away Loss 159/6 – 160/4 March 20, 2026 International Series New Zealand Away Loss 149/7 – 152/4 March 17, 2026 International Series New Zealand Away Win 177/5 – 159 March 15, 2026 International Series New Zealand Away Loss 110/7 – 190/7

India National Cricket Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Top Performer Feb 21, 2026 Australia Adelaide Won by 17 runs Smriti Mandhana (82 off 55) Feb 18, 2026 Australia Canberra Lost by 3 wickets Harmanpreet Kaur (41 off 29) Feb 15, 2026 Australia Sydney Won by 21 runs (DLS) Shreyanka Patil (3/18) Dec 20, 2025 Sri Lanka Mumbai Won by 45 runs Shafali Verma (64 off 38) Dec 18, 2025 Sri Lanka Mumbai Won by 8 wickets Deepti Sharma (4/12)

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