IPL 2026: RR Manager Romi Bhinder Fined For Using Phone In Dugout; No Action Against Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IPL 2026: In a big change to the recent protocol controversy involving the Rajasthan Royals (RR), team manager Romi Bhinder has only been given a small fine and a formal warning. The decision was made after an investigation into his use of a cell phone in the team’s dugout, which is a high-security area with strict rules against corruption.

The argument started during a recent Indian Premier League (IPL) game when Binder was seen using his phone, which is a clear violation of the BCCI’s Minimum Standards for Players and Match Officials Areas (PMOA). The presence of the franchise’s youngest star, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was sitting next to Binder and looking at the screen, only made things worse.

IPL 2026: What Fine Did BCCI Impose On Romi Bhinder?

The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) started an investigation right away and sent Bhinder a show-cause notice. The PMOA rules are usually set in stone to keep the game fair, but the investigators took a more nuanced look at Binder’s defence.

The Times of India says that Binder responded within the 48-hour deadline and sent in full medical records to back up what he did. The investigators were said to be happy with the answer, saying that a certain health issue made it necessary to use the phone at that time.

A senior BCCI official clarified the outcome of the investigation: “The ACSU conducted the investigation, and a formal communication has been sent to the franchise. Binder received a fine and a warning for using his phone in the dugout; however, investigators were convinced his medical condition required it, so there were no severe consequences.”

IPL 2026: Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receive Any Penalty?

While Bhinder was in the hot seat because of the show-cause notice, the attention also briefly turned to the 13-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The fact that the young person was so close to the device made people worry that the rules weren’t being properly explained to the team’s younger members.

The ACSU has decided not to take any action against the young batter, though. The governing body was lenient because the player was young and didn’t mean to break the rules, even though they did.

“There was no discussion about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is a kid, and perhaps the franchise can explain the rules better to him. There is no point in intimidating a youngster,” the official added, placing the responsibility on the Rajasthan Royals management to educate their younger players on match-day protocols.

IPL 2026: What Is The Significance Of PMOA?

The PMOA rules were made to stop any outside communication that could lead to betting or fixing matches. Players and support staff must give up their cell phones before going into the dressing room or dugout under these rules.

The “medical explanation” was a rare exception in Binder’s case, but the fine serves as a reminder that the BCCI is still watching. The Rajasthan Royals are relieved that this case is over because they don’t have to deal with worse “consequences,” which could have included a suspension or a bigger fine for the franchise.

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