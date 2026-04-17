Meet LizLaz: Viral German Influencer Becomes Instagram Trend After Virat Kohli’s Alleged Like; Avneet Kaur Episode Returns to Spotlight | See Hot And Sexy Pics

Virat Kohli, the heartbeat of Indian cricket, is once again the talk of the town—but not for his legendary cover drives. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star is trending on social media after eagle-eyed fans spotted a ‘like’ from his verified account on a post featuring German-South African influencer LizLaz (Jennifer). The interaction has triggered a massive meme-fest, with fans jokingly predicting another “algorithm glitch” explanation, similar to the one Kohli gave during the Avneet Kaur row in 2025.