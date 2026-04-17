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  • Meet LizLaz: Viral German Influencer Becomes Instagram Trend After Virat Kohli’s Alleged Like; Avneet Kaur Episode Returns to Spotlight | See Hot And Sexy Pics

Meet LizLaz: Viral German Influencer Becomes Instagram Trend After Virat Kohli’s Alleged Like; Avneet Kaur Episode Returns to Spotlight | See Hot And Sexy Pics

Virat Kohli, the heartbeat of Indian cricket, is once again the talk of the town—but not for his legendary cover drives. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star is trending on social media after eagle-eyed fans spotted a ‘like’ from his verified account on a post featuring German-South African influencer LizLaz (Jennifer). The interaction has triggered a massive meme-fest, with fans jokingly predicting another “algorithm glitch” explanation, similar to the one Kohli gave during the Avneet Kaur row in 2025.

Published By: Published: April 17, 2026 18:07:52 IST
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Who Is LizLaz? Meet The Influencer Trending After Kohli’s ‘Like’

LizLaz, also known as Jennifer, is a multicultural powerhouse who has lived in five countries and holds a Master’s degree in Psychology. Her unique perspective on culture and travel has built her a massive digital empire. (Image Source: X)

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The Viral Photo: What Did Virat Kohli ‘Like’?
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The Viral Photo: What Did Virat Kohli ‘Like’?

In this viral photoshoot by Advait Vaidya, LizLaz radiates elegance in the golden hour sun. It was this specific post that allegedly received a "like" from the King of Cricket, Virat Kohli. (Image Source: X)

Beauty With Brains: LizLaz’s Educational Background
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Beauty With Brains: LizLaz’s Educational Background

Far from just being a viral face, LizLaz is an academic achiever who uses her Psychology background to connect deeply with her audience, making her one of the most intellectually grounded influencers today. (Image Source: X)

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The ‘Samosa Samosa’ Connection: Her Love For India
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The ‘Samosa Samosa’ Connection: Her Love For India

LizLaz became a household name for many in India after her song "Samosa Samosa" went viral. Her funny take on Bengaluru’s traffic and Indian food shows her genuine bond with the country’s culture. (Image Source: X)

The ‘Algorithm’ Deja Vu: Fans Recall The Avneet Kaur Row
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The ‘Algorithm’ Deja Vu: Fans Recall The Avneet Kaur Row

This isn't Kohli's first social media storm; fans are quickly drawing parallels to the 2025 incident where Kohli’s account liked actress Avneet Kaur’s photo, leading to the birth of the "Algorithm" excuse. (Image Source: X)

Multilingual Sensation: LizLaz’s Fluency in German, English, and Hindi
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Multilingual Sensation: LizLaz’s Fluency in German, English, and Hindi

Jennifer, popularly known as LizLaz, is a gifted linguist. Besides being fluent in German, English, and Dutch, she has also learned Hindi and regional Indian languages to interact better with her fans during her travels in India. (Image Source: X)

LizLaz’s Multicultural Journey: Living Across 5 Countries
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LizLaz’s Multicultural Journey: Living Across 5 Countries

LizLaz is a true global citizen, having lived in five different countries, which has allowed her to master multiple languages and cultural nuances. This diverse upbringing is the secret behind her incredibly relatable and inclusive content that resonates with fans from Germany to India. (Image Source: X)

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Hot & Trending: Why LizLaz Is India’s New Digital Sensation

From her stunning travel vlogs to her bold fashion statements, LizLaz embodies a mix of sexiness and sophistication that has captivated the Indian youth, especially after the latest Virat Kohli buzz. (Image Source: X)

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