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Home > India News > TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’

TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’

The NCW-led fact-finding panel has begun probing allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at TCS Nashik.

TCS NASHIK ROW GETS BIG UPDATE ( IMAGE: X)
TCS NASHIK ROW GETS BIG UPDATE ( IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 19, 2026 16:28:39 IST

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TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’

TCS NASHIK ROW: As the investigation into the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik office continues, Advocate Monika Arora, a part of the four-member fact-finding committee on Sunday that the “matter is sensitive” and “revealing in nature”. The second day of inquiry (19 April) was the second day of the committee. The issue is sensitive, according to the committee member and it is also a revealing issue so they will give a report after discussing it with all the stakeholders.

TCS Nashik Row: NCW Fact-Finding Panel Calls Case ‘Sensitive’

In an interview with ANI, advocate Arora said, “We have met with the victims and will meet today as well…will talk to other stakeholders. After these meetings, we will submit a report on it.”

Proposing that the procedure of meeting all the stakeholders would require the time that is required since the case is a sensitive one and revealing, advocate Arora said, “The case is very sensitive and we would present the report after meeting all the stakeholders.

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TCS Controversy Deepens in Nashik as NCW Panel Meets Stakeholders

The Fact Finding Committee began its investigation on April 18 into the alleged religious conversion at the TCS office in Nashik. The panel, set up by the National Commission for Women (NCW), includes a retired judge, a retired IPS officer, an advocate, and a coordinator from the NCW.

“We’ve come to look into the situation at TCS. We’re going to speak with everyone involved. Right now, we can’t say anything for sure, because we need to hear from all the stakeholders first. Once we know the facts, we’ll make our recommendations and file a report,” said Monika Arora, who’s on the committee. She also clarified that the panel consists of four people: the retired judge, the retired IPS officer, the advocate, and the NCW coordinator. Their inquiry started after Bajrang Dal members protested outside the District Collector’s Office, demanding action.

Devendra Fadnavis Orders Detailed Probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a review meeting with the Home Department to address the issue. He made it clear that cases of religious conversion won’t be tolerated. During the meeting, he told the police to step up the investigation and take a closer look at every angle.

The meeting brought together the Director General of Police, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, the head of the SIT, and other senior police officials. Fadnavis said, “We won’t tolerate religious conversion cases, no matter what. The Nashik Police did well to uncover this incident, but now they need to push the investigation even further. We’ve told them to examine every detail and pattern closely.”

ALSO READ: Did Lenskart Mock Hindu Employees Over Wearing Bindi? Peyush Bansal Faces Backlash As Leaked Audit Pics Allege Unequal Grooming Rules 

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TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’

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TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’

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TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’
TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’
TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’
TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’

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