SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match

SRH vs CSK: A strange on-field incident during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match has gone viral and sparked a lot of conversation among fans, as what many called a “black magic” act in the stands coincided with an important wicket. A strange incident that spectators called “black magic” was captured on camera during the game. A Sunrisers Hyderabad fan appeared to carry out a ritual with a lemon, which many believe coincided with a significant victory for his side. With Shivam Dube at the crease and Chennai at 154/7 while chasing 194, the event occurred in the 17th over of CSK’s innings. SRH was eager to get Dube out because he had a reputation for changing games.

The fan is seen taking a lemon, rotating it multiple times while muttering something, and then pointing to Dube, who was about to receive a delivery from Sakib Hussain, in a video that has since gone viral. The fans went into a frenzy when Dube was bowled shortly after making the motion.

IPL 2026: Black magic leads to Shivam Dube’s dismissal?

Shivam Dube missed Sakib’s quick, full ball that was aimed at the middle stump. As he tried to flip, the ball swiftly slipped off the field, hurrying him. The shot may have brushed his pad before colliding with the stumps since he was late on it. After hitting 21 off 16 balls, Dube looked dissatisfied as he walked back with little foot movement and appeared to be expecting a slower delivery. After defeating Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up to fourth position in the standings and ended CSK’s winning run of two games. However, a video from the stands went viral, showing a fan rotating a lemon multiple times before pointing it at Dube. The Indian all-rounder was dismissed on the very next ball.

IPL 2026: CSK files complaint against SRH fan?

A photoshopped letter claiming that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lodged a formal complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), alleging black magic and voodoo rituals by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans, has been debunked as fake, according to a media report. The meme circulated widely on social media following the IPL 2026 clash on April 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where SRH registered a 10-run win over CSK.

How has Chennai Super Kings performed in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings, after finishing at the bottom of the IPL points table for the first time in the previous season, were in dire need of a strong performance in IPL 2026. However, the five-time champions have once again started the season in a poor fashion. In six games so far, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has only managed two wins. Against SRH, CSK lost by 10 runs and recorded their fourth defeat of the season. With four points to their name, the team from Tamil Nadu finds itself in the seventh position on the IPL 2026 points table.

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