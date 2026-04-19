SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower asim munir Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match

SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 clash sparked controversy after a viral “black magic” video showed a fan performing a lemon ritual before Shivam Dube’s dismissal. CSK complaint rumours surfaced online but were confirmed to be fake.

CSK Team's fake complaint over fan black magic goes viral. Image Credit X
CSK Team's fake complaint over fan black magic goes viral. Image Credit X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 19, 2026 16:30:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match

SRH vs CSK: A strange on-field incident during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match has gone viral and sparked a lot of conversation among fans, as what many called a “black magic” act in the stands coincided with an important wicket. A strange incident that spectators called “black magic” was captured on camera during the game. A Sunrisers Hyderabad fan appeared to carry out a ritual with a lemon, which many believe coincided with a significant victory for his side. With Shivam Dube at the crease and Chennai at 154/7 while chasing 194, the event occurred in the 17th over of CSK’s innings. SRH was eager to get Dube out because he had a reputation for changing games.

The fan is seen taking a lemon, rotating it multiple times while muttering something, and then pointing to Dube, who was about to receive a delivery from Sakib Hussain, in a video that has since gone viral. The fans went into a frenzy when Dube was bowled shortly after making the motion.

IPL 2026: Black magic leads to Shivam Dube’s dismissal?

 

You Might Be Interested In

Shivam Dube missed Sakib’s quick, full ball that was aimed at the middle stump. As he tried to flip, the ball swiftly slipped off the field, hurrying him. The shot may have brushed his pad before colliding with the stumps since he was late on it. After hitting 21 off 16 balls, Dube looked dissatisfied as he walked back with little foot movement and appeared to be expecting a slower delivery. After defeating Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up to fourth position in the standings and ended CSK’s winning run of two games. However, a video from the stands went viral, showing a fan rotating a lemon multiple times before pointing it at Dube. The Indian all-rounder was dismissed on the very next ball. 

IPL 2026: CSK files complaint against SRH fan?

 

A photoshopped letter claiming that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lodged a formal complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), alleging black magic and voodoo rituals by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans, has been debunked as fake, according to a media report. The meme circulated widely on social media following the IPL 2026 clash on April 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where SRH registered a 10-run win over CSK.

How has Chennai Super Kings performed in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings, after finishing at the bottom of the IPL points table for the first time in the previous season, were in dire need of a strong performance in IPL 2026. However, the five-time champions have once again started the season in a poor fashion. In six games so far, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has only managed two wins. Against SRH, CSK lost by 10 runs and recorded their fourth defeat of the season. With four points to their name, the team from Tamil Nadu finds itself in the seventh position on the IPL 2026 points table.

Also Read: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IPL 2026: When Will MS Dhoni Return Back in Action? — CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey Provides Big Update

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 29- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant Miss Out Due to Injury? — Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Match Live On TV and Online

LATEST NEWS

Ramayana Stuns At US CinemaCon: 20-Minute Unseen Footage Of Ranbir Kapoor Leaves Viewers Awestruck, Fan Says It ‘Deserves An Oscar’

SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match

TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’

Who Is Gaurav Taneja? Inside Youtuber’s Rs 10 Crore Gurgaon Farmhouse Turning Rustic Charm To Modern Amenities

Air Cooler Hack Explained: Get AC-Like Cooling; Check These Simple Tips And Tricks To Beat The Heat

‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?

Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land

Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave

UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C

India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Match Live On TV and Online

SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match
SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match
SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match
SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Lodges Complaint Against Spectator? Viral Tweet Doing Rounds After Gaikwad’s Team Lost 4th IPL 2026 Match

QUICK LINKS