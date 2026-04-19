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Home > Sports News > Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?

Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 Match 29 at Mullanpur, with Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten PBKS starting as favourites. Rishabh Pant-led LSG struggle for consistency, while pitch conditions favour chasing teams in this high-stakes encounter.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction. Image Credit ANI
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction. Image Credit ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 19, 2026 15:49:16 IST

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Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?

PBKS vs LSG Winner Prediction: Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in contrasting positions in the IPL 2026 points table. The runner-up from the previous season has started the season in a dominating fashion. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit is the only undefeated team in the tournament. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have lost three of their five games. The lack of form leading up to the clash in Mullanpur means that LSG are placed eighth on the standings. PBKS, who did not have the best results at home last season have both of their games in New Chandigarh. Punjab Kings will start as favourites in the PBKS vs LSG clash in Mullanpur. What else does the PBKS vs LSG match prediction say? Let’s find out!

PBKS vs LSG: Maharaja Yadavidra Singh International Stadium, Mullanpur Pitch Report

The IPL’s newest venue, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, has already hosted a number of intriguing matches. In addition to quicker outfields and smaller boundary dimensions, batting is a rather simple task here. The chasing team has won both games here at the venue so far in the season. In their last game here, the Punjab Kings changed 220 in 18.5 overs against SRH.

PBKS vs LSG: Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh; Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

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Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C and wk), Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Mohammed Shami; Impact Player: Ayush Badoni

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 29

Date

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Time 

7:30 PM IST

Venue

Maharaja Yadavidra Singh International Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Live Streaming

JioHotstar

TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network

PBKS vs LSG Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings will start as favourites in the PBKS vs LSG clash. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will fancy their chances of maintaining their undefeated streak as they come face-to-face against LSG. Most players from the PBKS team have found their form this season. Apart from a couple of players, including Nehal Wadhera and Yuzvendra Chahal, the players have made some crucial contributions to PBKS’s strong performance in IPL 2026.

PBKS vs LSG Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS)

IPL 2026 Prediction: Who will score the most runs in PBKS vs LSG?

Aiden Markram and Prabhsimran Singh will be expected to score the most runs in the PBKS vs LSG clash. Markram has been consistently getting starts this season. However, the South African batter would want to convert his start to a big score tonight. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran comes into this game on the back of a strong performance in the previous clash against the Mumbai Indians. The opening batter would want to carry on with the same level of form in tonight’s clash in Mullanpur.

Also Read: PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant Miss Out Due to Injury? — Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

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Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?

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Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Winner Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs LSG in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match?

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