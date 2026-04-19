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Home > Sports News > PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant Miss Out Due to Injury? — Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant Miss Out Due to Injury? — Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings will look to tighten their grip at the top when they face a faltering Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, a side grappling with form issues and uncertainty over captain Rishabh Pant’s fitness.

Rishabh Pant. (ANI)
Rishabh Pant. (ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 19, 2026 15:43:57 IST

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PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant Miss Out Due to Injury? — Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings will host Lucknow super Giants in Chandigarh in the evening fixture today (April 19). Punjab Kings will aim to strengthen their position at the top of the table when they face struggling Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The Lucknow side is going through a tough phase, with poor form and uncertainty over the fitness of their captain Rishabh Pant, who is dealing with an elbow injury.

Punjab Kings have been in excellent form this season. Led by Shreyas Iyer, they have won four out of five matches, with one game washed out. Their batting has been their biggest strength, especially in successful run chases, where they have shown both power and calmness under pressure.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are struggling with consistency. They are coming into this match after two straight losses. Their batting unit has not clicked yet this season and has not crossed the 200-run mark in any match so far. The team has also looked unsettled due to Pant’s injury concerns, which has affected their rhythm.

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For Lucknow, the challenge is clear. Their bowlers will need to stop Punjab’s in-form batting lineup, while their top-order batters must perform together if they want to compete strongly in this match.

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: What is the Head-to-Head Record?

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have played 6 matches against each other where both the teams have won three matches each. 

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: What Stats Suggest?

The highest team total in this rivalry is 257/5 by LSG in Mohali in 2023, while the lowest is 133/8 by PBKS in Pune in 2022. The biggest win by runs also belongs to LSG, who defeated Punjab by 56 runs while defending a massive target of 258 in 2023.

Punjab Kings, however, have also had their moments, including their biggest win by wickets, when they chased 172 runs comfortably with eight wickets in hand in Lucknow in 2025. For individual performances, Prabhsimran Singh has been the top run-scorer for Punjab in this fixture with 192 runs, including a best score of 91 off 48 balls in Dharamsala in 2025. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh has been outstanding, taking 10 wickets in six matches, with his best figures of 3/10 coming in Lucknow in 2025.

PBKS Vs LSG Predicted XIs

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

LSG: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav and Mohammed Shami

Also Read: India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Match Live On TV and Online

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PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant Miss Out Due to Injury? — Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs
PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant Miss Out Due to Injury? — Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs
PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant Miss Out Due to Injury? — Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs
PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant Miss Out Due to Injury? — Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

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