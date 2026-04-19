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Home > Sports News > India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Match Live On TV and Online

India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Match Live On TV and Online

IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I: India Women face South Africa Women in the 2nd T20I today, April 19, at Kingsmead, Durban. After a disappointing loss in the first game, Harmanpreet Kaur's side looks to level the 5-match series. Get live streaming details for JioHotstar and Star Sports, timings, and predicted XIs.

Harmanpreet kaur, Laura Wolvaardt (ANI)
Harmanpreet kaur, Laura Wolvaardt (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 19, 2026 15:26:58 IST

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India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Match Live On TV and Online

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team: The Indian women’s cricket team has kicked off its preparations for this year’s T20 World Cup through a five-match T20I series against South Africa. In the opening match at the same location on Friday, South Africa defeated India by six wickets, as India faced difficulties with their batters adjusting to the conditions.

The Women in Blue, the current champions of the 50-over World Cup, defeated Australia 2-1 in their recent T20I series in February, and they aim to carry that energy into the upcoming series and the international event set to take place in England and Wales.

In contrast, South Africa recently experienced a 1-4 series loss in New Zealand last month, and the team captained by Laura Wolvaardt must recover if it intends to compete against Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad.

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The Proteas Women, having lost 10 out of the 16 T20Is they’ve played against India, must also tackle an unfavorable head-to-head record. The victory on Friday and the overall display from the team will boost the morale of the finalists of the 2023 and 2024 editions of the tournament.

Where To Watch India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team:

When will the second T20I between South Africa Women and India Women take place?

The second T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will be played on Sunday, April 19.

Which venue will host the second T20I between South Africa Women and India Women?

The second T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will be played at Kingsmead in Durban.

What time will the second T20I between South Africa Women and India Women start?

The second T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the second T20I between South Africa Women and India Women in India?

The South Africa Women and India Women 2nd T20I will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Where to watch the live stream of the second T20I between South Africa Women and India Women in India?

The South Africa Women and India Women 2nd T20I will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali, Kranti Gaud

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings Batter Ayush Mhatre to be Ruled Out of IPL 2026? — Details Inside

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India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Match Live On TV and Online

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India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Match Live On TV and Online
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India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND-W vs SA-W Match Live On TV and Online
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