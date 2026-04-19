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Home > India News > Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land

Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land

At a rally in Purulia, PM Narendra Modi intensified his attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, alleging corruption, “syndicate raj,” and stalled development in tribal areas.

PM MODI (IMAGE: X)
PM MODI (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 19, 2026 15:59:43 IST

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Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday doubled down on the “TMC syndicate” during his second rally of the day in Purulia in the poll-bound West Bengal, coming down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-run State government alleging that development in tribal areas has stalled and that land of the adivasis has been seized by syndicates.

Targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress of accepting “cut-money” (commission) and criticising it for lack of employment, lack of industries in the State, the PM expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government with a “huge majority”.

In Purulia, a major tribal-dominated district in the State, the PM said that the agricultural infrastructure in West Bengal is under the thumb of the TMC syndicate. He accused the ruling party of handing over control of agricultural mandis and cold storage facilities to their “syndicate” members.

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PM Modi issued a stern warning to those involved in corruption and vowed that once the BJP forms the government, they will “uproot the syndicate.”

He alleged that development had not been done “without bribery” in the Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s “Maha Jungle Raj”.
Addressing the public at Vijay Sankalp Sabha here, he added that the Mamata government had looted the teacher recruitment process and deceived thousands of youths.

“In the 15-year rule, unemployment has reached a dangerous level in West Bengal. It’s a big crisis due to the Maha Jungle Raj of TMC. TMC ministers robbed the recruitment of teachers, defrauding thousands of young people. In the TMC’s utter jungle raj, nothing gets done without bribery. When bribery is forced, how will industry thrive? Therefore, the industry is also in dire straits here,” PM Modi said in a rally.

“I usually don’t make predictions about elections; I don’t say what the results will be. But this time, whoever I meet, they say that this time the BJP government is certain. After hearing all this, I’m saying that this time the BJP is going to form the government with a massive majority,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi said that the roads, electricity, water, schools, and hospitals are in a dire state in Bengal under the TMC government.
“In TMC’s reign of ‘maha jungle raj’, the tribal districts are lagging behind. Roads, electricity, water, schools, hospitals… everything is in a dire state. Tribals do not have control over their own land. TMC’s syndicate has seized control over the tribals’ land,” he said.

“Paddy farmers are facing severe difficulties. Many irrigation projects here are stalled. Just look at the condition of the Subarnarekha project. Decades have passed, but water has not reached the canals,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the various development crises in the state and added that Mamata Banerjee betrayed the farmers, and alleged that the syndicate has control over the markets and cold storage.

He added, “The TMC has betrayed the farmers of Bengal at every step. We are witnessing the plight of potato farmers. The TMC syndicate has control over the markets and cold storage. The BJP will uproot this syndicate’s control and will selectively vacate them.”

He claimed that farmers would get “double benefits” from the “double-engine government”.

“The Bengal BJP has announced that the support price for paddy will be set at 3,100 rupees. Additionally, if a BJP government comes to power in Bengal, instead of 6,000 rupees under PM Kisan, 9,000 rupees will be provided. I assure you, every central government scheme in the interest of farmers will be implemented even more swiftly hereafter a BJP government is formed,” he informed.

Expressing concern over industrial development, the prime minister asserted, “TMC ministers have looted the teacher recruitment process, deceiving thousands of youths. In the great jungle rule of TMC, no work gets done without a cut. And when the cut is applied, where will the industry come from? That’s why industry here is also in distress. Factories don’t come out of fear. Factories come with trust, factories run with trust. Investment comes with trust.”

Asserting that the BJP would form a government in Bengal with a huge majority, PM Modi further said, “The people of Bengal have also resolved: fear out, trust in. I usually never make predictions during elections. I never talk about the outcome. I’ve been contesting elections for years, but I avoid those discussions… I am saying that this time the BJP is going to form the government with a huge majority. When I say a huge majority, I am saying it with full confidence…”

Further, the PM said, “The entire country wanted a law for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, and there was a debate on it in Parliament. But TMC opposed it, as it did not want more women MLAs who would raise their voices for women’s rights.”

“Based on my political experience, I am confident that following May 4th, a BJP Chief Minister will be sworn in. With both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister belonging to the BJP, the development of Purulia will progress at twice the current pace…” the PM said.

As women make up a large vote share for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, both the BJP and TMC are trying to appeal to female electors ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The TMC has announced its own welfare initiative, the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, under which women in the general category receive Rs 1,500 per month, while SC/ST women receive Rs 1,700. Additionally, unemployed youth are promised Rs 1,500 as monthly assistance.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes set for May 4. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

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Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land

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Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land

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Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land
Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land
Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land
Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land

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