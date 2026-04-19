IPL 2026: When Will MS Dhoni Return Back in Action? — CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey Provides Big Update

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has opened up about MS Dhoni’s injury status and has stated that the wicket-keeper batter ‘progressing nicely’ getting running fit. Though Hussey couldn’t tell when Dhoni would return to CSK’s starting lineup. MS Dhoni suffered a calf injury just before the start of IPL 2026. Initially, Chennai Super Kings said he would miss only the first two weeks of the tournament. However, his absence has now extended to more than three weeks, raising questions about his return.

There is still no official confirmation on when he will be back, but some reports suggest that Dhoni could return soon. He may be available for CSK’s big match against rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Another possible return date is Sunday’s home game against Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

“He’s progressing nicely with his rehab,” Hussey said in the pre-match press conference. “And look, I’m a batting coach, and I’m happy with how he’s batting. As you saw yesterday at training, he’s batting well. He was very happy with where his batting is at,” he added.

“He’s just progressing with his running, because obviously he’s going to bat towards the back-end of the innings, he’s going to scurry off to those twos and things like that. So he just needs to get confidence in his running and build that speed up. Look, I don’t know when he’s going to play, but I am hoping it’s sooner rather than later, like all the fans are,” Hussey said.

Ayush Mhatre Likely to be Out For Three Weeks

The Chennai Super Kings have suffered yet another injury blow as youngster and U19 World Cup winning captain Ayush Mhatre has suffered a hamstring tear. According to The Indian Express, the right-handed batter is set to undergo scans on Monday when he reaches Mumbai, where the Super Kings play their next fixture on Thursday. He is likely to be out for three weeks, according to The Indian Express report.

“It’s a hamstring tear. Don’t know how bad it is. We’ll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day. I’m not sure, but yes, it looks pretty bad. Unfortunately, he’s going to be a big loss because he has been in nice touch,” Michael Hussey said.

Michael Hussey added that Ayush Mhatre is a promising young talent. “He is an exciting young talent, but it is going to give someone else an opportunity, so that’s exciting as well. We have got some really good players that haven’t gotten an opportunity, so it’s going to be exciting for one of those guys. As much as we are really disappointed to lose Ayush, I don’t know for how long, but it’s exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance,” he added.

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings Batter Ayush Mhatre to be Ruled Out of IPL 2026? — Details Inside

