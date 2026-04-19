Who Is Gaurav Taneja? Inside Youtuber’s Rs 10 Crore Gurgaon Farmhouse Turning Rustic Charm To Modern Amenities

Gaurav Taneja, also known as The Flying Beast recently had a visit from filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip at his farmhouse in Delhi. Gaurav Taneja showed Farah Khan around the property himself so she could see the surroundings the nice interiors and the large area of land where Gaurav Taneja has almost 200 cows living among lots of green trees and plants.

Inside Gaurav Taneja’s farmhouse, called Rosier Farm you will notice how nice it looks soon as you get there. The entrance is big. Has lots of colorful plants and trees around it which makes you feel calm right away. Gaurav Taneja’s farmhouse is built with the idea of bringing back Indian ways and you can see this in how it is designed and laid out. The farm is spread out over an area of green land and has special areas like a place for praying, land for growing crops and a big shed for the cows.

Gaurav Taneja’s farmhouse has a look but Gaurav Taneja has also added some modern things to make it comfortable and stylish. This way Gaurav Taneja’s farmhouse has a mix of old-fashioned charm and modern living which is perfect for getting away from the busy city life. The living room is especially nice because it feels warm and cozy. When you come in you see a door and a room that uses natural materials like mud and wood. The walls are made of mud. The furniture is made of wood, which makes the room feel like it is in a village.

The lighting in the room is soft and warm. It comes from old-fashioned but nice-looking lights. The seats are low. There are old metal decorations and even an old television, which makes the room feel like it is from a old village. Around Gaurav Taneja’s farmhouse there are lots of fruit trees like mango, palm and lemon trees which makes the natural surroundings even nicer.

Farhan Khan visited Youtuber Gaurav Taneja’s Farmhouse

Farah Khan recently showed her YouTube viewers what Gaurav Taneja’s farmhouse looks like inside. Gaurav Taneja’s farmhouse is not just nice to look at it is also a place where many businesses are run where organic farming is done and where 200 cows live. Overall Gaurav Taneja’s farmhouse shows a balance between old-fashioned living and making choices that are good, for the environment.

The farmhouse has a cool thing about it which is the inside of the house. The walls in the farmhouse are made using an Indian way called lipai, where they use cow dung as a kind of plaster. This is also called paint and it helps keep the house cool without using any machines and it also keeps the house clean.

When Farah went into the lounge she really liked how it looked. The colors were nice and the walls were rough but what really surprised her was that the walls were covered with cow dung. What is really interesting is that the cow dung did not smell bad all which made her even more surprised.

Farah then had a time with Gaurav and his family drinking buttermilk and talking. After that she walked around the farmhouse. Saw trees with lemons and mangoes. Gaurav, who is also known as Flying Beast took her to see the cows. He said that he takes care of around 200 cows himself.

Gaurav talked about how he runs his business. He said that he does not sell milk directly to people. Instead he uses the milk to make A2 cow ghee and butter. He also sells buttermilk in big glass bottles, which is a more old fashioned and good way for the earth. He also showed Farah the pickles he makes which is called Ghar Ka Achaar. It is part of his brand Rosier.

The video of the visit ended with a moment, where they gave each other gifts. Farah also got to eat Litti Chokha, which’s a food that people, from Bihar really like with Gaurav and his family and it was a nice way to end the visit.

A look at the farmhouse’s open kitchen

The property has a cool kitchen that is open and located under a shed. This kitchen is not like the kitchens you see in modern homes it uses traditional ways of cooking. The kitchen has a chulha, which’s a stove made from mud and cow dung and it is used with old fashioned utensils that people have been using for a long time to cook.

The farmhouse also has areas where they make desi ghee and other dairy products and a big area for making and storing pickles. All of this shows that the people who live here like to be self sufficient meaning they grow and make most of their food on the farm so it is fresh and natural and not made in a factory.

About Gaurav Taneja

Some people may not know who Gaurav Taneja is so let me tell you. Gaurav Taneja is an Indian YouTuber he likes to stay fit and he used to be a pilot. He became popular because of the fun videos he makes about his life and how he stays fit. He posts them on many different websites. Before he started making videos time he worked as a pilot for almost nine years.

Gaurav Taneja has successful YouTube channels, like Flying Beast, FitMuscle TV and Rasbhari Ke Papa each one is about a different part of his life. Gaurav Taneja was born on July 9 1986. He studied Electrical Engineering at IIT Kharagpur. He is married to Ritu Rathee, who’s also a pilot and she often appears in his videos. Nowadays Gaurav Taneja has a lot of people following him online with around 9.2 million subscribers, on YouTube.

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