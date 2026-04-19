Ramayana Stuns At US CinemaCon: 20-Minute Unseen Footage Of Ranbir Kapoor Leaves Viewers Awestruck, Fan Says It ‘Deserves An Oscar’

The soon-to-be-released Ramayana project has created a great deal of excitement following a 20-minute preview reel in the form of a video, that was screened to CinemaCon attendees, which left many people in shock. Some members of the CinemaCon audience predicted that the movie would achieve worldwide success due to the extraordinary and vast capability of the filming, the epic scope of the film, and the unique and exciting storyline.

In fact, one person who attended the private screening of the Ramayana footage, an international guest, said that some of the scenes in the film could indeed end up being nominated for an Academy Award which speaks to how confident the filmmakers are regarding the potential for Ramayana to be successful both as a film and as a worldwide phenomenon.

Ramayana preview stuns Cinemacon audience with unseen footage

The Ramayana footage that was shown at CinemaCon provided a sneak peek inside the story of the Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. Many people are claiming that the overall visual effects (VFX) for the film were tremendous and highly detailed and are even comparing the overall size and scope of the VFX for the film as being comparable to many of the blockbuster Hollywood feature films.

Namit Malhotra, the producer backing the Ramayana film, is attempting to expose the Ramayana film as one that is designed for a global audience. Based on the remarks made by people who attended the Ramayana screening at CinemaCon, most people were very enthused by the footage of the film and believed that the filmmakers were producing a highly ambitious film that would appeal to international audiences.

Ramayana vision aims for global scale and Oscar-level impact

There was at least one spectator at the screening that stated unequivocally that the film “deserves an Oscar,” a great compliment to how well the film preview was received. This is further evidence that the producers of the Ramayana are serious in their desire to take Ramayana outside of India and make it a global cinematic experience.

The production team has previously stated that Ramayana will feature “the best of the East and the best of the West,” and therefore are creating a new style of experience by utilizing Indian storytelling, intermingled with Hollywood-style movie-making.

Ramayana cast, scale and story details excite fans

The film has an all-star cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, and is based on the ancient Indian epic of Ramayana. The plan is to create an epic two-part film series, with the first part coming out during Diwali in 2026, and part 2 coming out in 2027.

Yash, who is playing Ravana, has also shared his approach to creating an interesting character by trying to create a more humanised Ravana. “I want the audience to connect with Ravana,” said Yash, while suggesting that he is creating a new interpretation of the iconic character.

Ramayana buzz grows as promotion begins at Cinemacon

As promotional activity commences for Ramayana, the momentum continues to build.

The advertising for the movie began at CinemaCon, where there were posters, costumes, and previews of the movie. It is intended to be promoted next to other big-budget international movies to show that it is intended to compete with global talent.

The film is generating lots of positive initial reactions, with very beautifully made images and a large budget; Ramayana has already created heaps of excitement simply because it is expected to be among the most ambitious movies from India to date. The buzz surrounding the unseen material supports this; therefore, many enthusiasts cannot wait to see how it truly turns out on the big screen.

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