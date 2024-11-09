Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Coco Gauff Clinches WTA Finals By Stunning Qinwen Zheng, Becomes Youngest Winner In 20 Years

Coco becomes the youngest winner of the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2004 and is also the youngest US winner since Serena Williams in 2001.

Coco Gauff Clinches WTA Finals By Stunning Qinwen Zheng, Becomes Youngest Winner In 20 Years

20-year-old American Coco Gauff wins the 2024 WTA Finals, defeating Qinwen Zheng in a close final with scores 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

Coco becomes the youngest winner of the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2004 and is also the youngest US winner since Serena Williams in 2001.

WTA has been amazing for Gauff

Gauff’s road to victory was definitely not smooth sailing. She came back to win after losing the first set and trailing 5-3 in the decider. She also had two match points at 6-5 but could not convert them as she denied Zheng a chance to take it into a tie-break. Again, though, Gauff calmed herself to take a 5-0 lead in the tie-break and finished it on her fifth match point.

Gauff has outdone herself in this tournament, she defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final and former world number one Iga Swiatek in the group. This is her third title this year and ninth overall!  Gauff boasts 9-1 record in WTA finals, showing consistency.

Gauff’s triumph earned her $4.8 million, the largest cheque written in women’s sport history. The season-ending triumph follows a pretty decent season in which Gauff overcame battles with her forehand and serve, making stunning changes under her new coaching team.

Qinwen Zheng’s Serves Came Up Short

Meanwhile, Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng flashed her strong serve and stunning topspin forehand throughout a match that came up short in some important moments. Loss aside, Zheng’s tournament performance, including reaching the final, indicates that she continues to grow into a larger presence on the WTA Tour.

ALSO READ: Manolo Marquez: Indian Football’s Future Lies in Next-Generation Teams

Filed under

Coco Gauff Sports WTA FINAL
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan Before Birth Anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan...

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov 13

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov...

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s WHY

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s...

Entertainment

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox