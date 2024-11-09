Coco Gauff Clinches WTA Finals By Stunning Qinwen Zheng, Becomes Youngest Winner In 20 Years

Coco becomes the youngest winner of the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2004 and is also the youngest US winner since Serena Williams in 2001.

20-year-old American Coco Gauff wins the 2024 WTA Finals, defeating Qinwen Zheng in a close final with scores 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

WTA has been amazing for Gauff

Gauff’s road to victory was definitely not smooth sailing. She came back to win after losing the first set and trailing 5-3 in the decider. She also had two match points at 6-5 but could not convert them as she denied Zheng a chance to take it into a tie-break. Again, though, Gauff calmed herself to take a 5-0 lead in the tie-break and finished it on her fifth match point.

Gauff has outdone herself in this tournament, she defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final and former world number one Iga Swiatek in the group. This is her third title this year and ninth overall! Gauff boasts 9-1 record in WTA finals, showing consistency.

Gauff’s triumph earned her $4.8 million, the largest cheque written in women’s sport history. The season-ending triumph follows a pretty decent season in which Gauff overcame battles with her forehand and serve, making stunning changes under her new coaching team.

Qinwen Zheng’s Serves Came Up Short

Meanwhile, Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng flashed her strong serve and stunning topspin forehand throughout a match that came up short in some important moments. Loss aside, Zheng’s tournament performance, including reaching the final, indicates that she continues to grow into a larger presence on the WTA Tour.

