Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED

The T20 World Cup 2026 has been surrounded with some massive controversies already. On Tuesday, Pakistan-origin US cricketer Ali Khan had posted "India visa denied but KFC for the win." The USA will play their opening match against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on February 7. He was also part of the USA squad in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he performed impressively.







T20 World Cup 2026: Visas Denied Or Delayed?

As per a Cricbuzz report, Ali Khan along with three more players are awaiting visa clearance to travel to India. All the four had attended scheduled appointments at the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

While visas were not issued at the appointment stage, it is understood that there has been no formal rejection. The officials have also indicated that their applications remain under review as part of the procedures.

According to sources at the ICC, all documentation was submitted exactly as required ahead of the appointments.

“They had the appointment this morning at the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka. They completed the paperwork as per what ICC had asked them to prior to the appointments. At the appointment, the players were informed that the visas could not be processed at this stage. Later in the evening, USA management received a call from the Indian Embassy indicating that some of the required information had been received, while additional inputs were still awaited from the Foreign Ministry. Once that process is complete, they will be contacted to proceed further. That is the current status” said the source.

Visa reviews for players of Pakistani origin often involve extra administrative steps, no matter their nationality or team. In the past, international cricketers like Moeen Ali, Shoaib Bashir and Usman Khawaja have faced similar processes when travelling to India.

Sources say the applications are active and being reviewed, but such cases usually take longer than the initial timelines. These visas need clearances from several departments and final approval from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, a process that is separate from sports bodies or event organisers. Same procedures apply across all teams participating in the World Cup.

Squads from UAE, Canada, Oman and Italy, which include players of Pakistani origin and are expected to follow the same protocols.

