LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED

Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED

The T20 World Cup 2026 has once again come in the spotlight after Pakistan-born USA fast bowler Ali Khan revealed that his Indian visa application was denied. Ali took to social media and posted, “India visa denied but KFC for the win.”

Ali Khan. (Photo Credits: X)
Ali Khan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 14, 2026 15:31:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED

You Might Be Interested In

The T20 World Cup 2026 has been surrounded with some massive controversies already. On Tuesday, Pakistan-origin US cricketer Ali Khan had posted “India visa denied but KFC for the win.” The USA will play their opening match against India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on February 7. He was also part of the USA squad in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he performed impressively.



T20 World Cup 2026: Visas Denied Or Delayed?

As per a Cricbuzz report, Ali Khan along with three more players are awaiting visa clearance to travel to India. All the four had attended scheduled appointments at the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

While visas were not issued at the appointment stage, it is understood that there has been no formal rejection. The officials have also indicated that their applications remain under review as part of the procedures. 

According to sources at the ICC, all documentation was submitted exactly as required ahead of the appointments.

“They had the appointment this morning at the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka. They completed the paperwork as per what ICC had asked them to prior to the appointments. At the appointment, the players were informed that the visas could not be processed at this stage. Later in the evening, USA management received a call from the Indian Embassy indicating that some of the required information had been received, while additional inputs were still awaited from the Foreign Ministry. Once that process is complete, they will be contacted to proceed further. That is the current status” said the source.

Visa reviews for players of Pakistani origin often involve extra administrative steps, no matter their nationality or team. In the past, international cricketers like Moeen Ali, Shoaib Bashir and Usman Khawaja have faced similar processes when travelling to India.

Sources say the applications are active and being reviewed, but such cases usually take longer than the initial timelines. These visas need clearances from several departments and final approval from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, a process that is separate from sports bodies or event organisers. Same procedures apply across all teams participating in the World Cup.

Squads from UAE, Canada, Oman and Italy, which include players of Pakistani origin and are expected to follow the same protocols.

Also Read: Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born US Cricketer’s India Visa Gets Denied Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Shares BIG News While Enjoying KFC Meal

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 2:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ali Khanhome-hero-pos-15t20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000

No Day-Night Match ! England Rejects Pink-Ball Test Proposal for Next Ashes in Australia

King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

Did Lionel Messi Decline A £20 Billion Saudi Deal To Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo? Everything You Need To Know

Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers To Miss T20 World Cup 2026? More Players Denied Indian Visa For The Marquee Event

LATEST NEWS

How Yash’s Toxic Teaser Has Sparked A Heated Debate Over Sexually Explicit And Morally Offensive Scenes, Movie Triggers Storm Before Release

Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch

Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon In India: Tensor G4, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Check Specs And Expected Price

Union Budget 2026: CAIT Pushes For Big Reforms For India’s 9 Crore Traders, Digital Dukaan, Fair Trade And Security

Bihar Viral News: 60-Year-Old Married Woman Ties Knot With 35-Year-Old After Four Months Of Chats Following A ‘Wrong Number’ Call; Husband Catches Them

‘Duct-Taped His Head, Blood Around Her Neck’: Elderly Canadian Couple Brutally Killed As Prosecutors Charge Three Indian-Origin Men — Inside The Chilling 2022 Murder

Union Budget 2026 Coming Soon: What Investors Need to Track for Better Market Positioning as Markets, Tariffs and FPIs Drive Volatility

Tej Pratap Reunites With Estranged Father Lalu Yadav At Dahi Chuda Ceremony, Internet Thinks It Is A Political Reunion

Engendered in Association with the Netherlands Embassy, Host ‘Inheritances of Light’ Fashion Cultural Show

Why Is Netflix Going For An All-Cash Offer For Warner Bros A Day After Paramount Decides To Drag Studio To Court? All You Need To Know About The Revised Offer

Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED
Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED
Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED
Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED

QUICK LINKS