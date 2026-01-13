LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born US Cricketer's India Visa Gets Denied Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Shares BIG News While Enjoying KFC Meal

Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born US Cricketer’s India Visa Gets Denied Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Shares BIG News While Enjoying KFC Meal

USA fast bowler Ali Khan has claimed his Indian visa application has been denied less than a month before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins

Ali Khan. (Photo Credits: X)
Ali Khan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 13, 2026 17:54:13 IST

Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born US Cricketer’s India Visa Gets Denied Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Shares BIG News While Enjoying KFC Meal

The T20 World Cup 2026 has once again come in the spotlight after Pakistan-born USA fast bowler Ali Khan revealed that his Indian visa application was denied. Ali took to social media and posted, “India visa denied but KFC for the win.”

Born in Attock City, located in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Ali is one of the most sought after bowlers in the US setup. The denial of his visa comes as a setback, given that the USA is scheduled to play multiple matches in India during the upcoming World Cup.

Ali Khan’s Career

The 35-year-old has played 15 ODIs picking up 33 wickets and 18 T20Is where he has 16 scalps to his name. In a total of 23 List A matches, Ali has 55 wickets to his name. In 99 T20s, he has bagged 94 dismissals. The right-arm bowler is an experienced campaigner when it comes to franchise cricket as he has featured for teams like Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Gulf Giants, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders, Bengal Tigers Mississauga, Bengal Tigers, Chennai Braves, Fortune Barisal, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Islamabad United, Kubul Zwanan, Karachi Kings, Khulna Titans, New York Strikers, Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks.

He was also part of the USA squad in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he performed impressively.

USA’s Schedule

The USA will play their opening match against India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

Their second game against Pakistan will take place on February 10 in Colombo.

They will then face the Netherlands and Namibia on February 13 and 15, both in Chennai.

With three of their four matches set to be held in India, the visa issue could pose a logistical challenge for both Ali Khan and the USA Cricket Board. Officials are expected to seek a resolution before the tournament begins.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 5:54 PM IST
Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born US Cricketer's India Visa Gets Denied Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Shares BIG News While Enjoying KFC Meal

