Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab Thump Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Lose To Vidarbha In Quarter-Finals

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab Thump Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Lose To Vidarbha In Quarter-Finals

Punjab defeated Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy to register a place in the semis

Nehal Wadhera. (Photo Credits: Punjab Cricket Association/X)
Nehal Wadhera. (Photo Credits: Punjab Cricket Association/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 13, 2026 17:04:42 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab Thump Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Lose To Vidarbha In Quarter-Finals

Punjab thumped Madhya Pradesh by 183 runs in the quarter-final fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Chasing a big target of 346, Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 162. Sanvir Singh bagged three wickets for 31 runs while Ramandeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar scalped a couple apiece.

The Venkatesh Iyer-led side never got the momentum they required and lost wickets at regular intervals to get reduced to 83/6 before getting bowled out. Rajat Patidar top-scored with 38 off 40 while Iyer was undone for 0.

Earlier, Punjab rode on some fine batting performance from the unit to post 345/6 in 50 overs. First Brar and captain Prabhsimran gave a perfect start with a 116-run stand for the first wicket. The skipper got 88 off 86. Later, Anmolpreet Singh chipped in with aggressive 70 off 62 while Nehal Wadhera (56 off 38) and Ramandeep Singh (24* off 15) made valuable contributions.

Delhi vs Vidarbha

Delhi were knocked out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after losing the quarter-final match to Vidarbha by 76 runs. Chasing 301, Delhi who were without the services of Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni and Virat Kohli were bundled out for 224. Anuj Rawat was the top-scorer for Delhi who chipped in with 66 off 98 but the batting unit couldn’t really put up a great show.

Nachiket Bhute scalped four wickets for 51 runs in 7.1 overs while Harsh Dubey bagged a three-fer. Earlier, Yash Rathod’s 86 off 73 helped Vidarbha post 300/9 in 50 overs.

Delhi had a brilliant run during the group stage as they lost only one game out of the seven that they played but suffered a defeat in the knockout. 

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 4:51 PM IST
Tags: Ishant SharmaNehal WadheraPrabhsimran SinghVenkatesh IyerVijay Hazare Trophy

