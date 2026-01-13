Virat Kohli’s Pre-Batting Ritual Gets Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows How Star Batter Prepares Before He Walks Onto The Field

Virat Kohli keeps on performing great in the One-Day Internationals. In the first ODI match against New Zealand, he hit a magnificent 93, which led India successfully to chase a difficult target of 301 runs. His most recent series against South Africa was also very impressive, with two centuries, which increased his total of international centuries to 84. His current form makes the milestone of 100 centuries look like it can be crossed anytime soon.

Pre-Batting Ritual Captured on Video

Just before going in to bat for the first ODI, a fan filmed and later posted Kohli’s pre-batting routine on social media. The video shows him very carefully getting ready—putting lotion on his hands and spraying himself with perfume, right after Rohit Sharma’s wicket fell. This very short view into his ritual shows the concentration and discipline that are the foundations of his outstanding performances.

Record-Breaking Achievements

As you know that Kohli, during his innings, overtook Kumar Sangakkara to be the one who has scored the second-most runs ever in international cricket. The first one is still Sachin Tendulkar. He has become the quickest cricketer to score 28,000 international runs. 28,000 runs have been it in 624 innings, which was less than the 644 innings of Tendulkar.

Kohli Reflects on His Journey

Virat Kohli, after being named the player of the match in Vadodara, said that he was proud of what he had achieved. “Thinking back, my journey feels like a dream that has come true,” he stated. He attributed his success to his hard work, his natural talents, and the power of God’s blessings. Kohli looked back at his career with thankfulness, recognising the difficulties he faced and the commitment that was necessary to climb to his present peak.