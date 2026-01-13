LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli’s Pre-Batting Ritual Gets Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows How Star Batter Prepares Before He Walks Onto The Field

Virat Kohli’s Pre-Batting Ritual Gets Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows How Star Batter Prepares Before He Walks Onto The Field

Virat Kohli’s pre-batting routine against New Zealand went viral as he starred with a brilliant 93, broke major records, and reflected on his journey after another match-winning ODI performance.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X/ANI)

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 13, 2026 14:52:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli’s Pre-Batting Ritual Gets Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows How Star Batter Prepares Before He Walks Onto The Field

Virat Kohli keeps on performing great in the One-Day Internationals. In the first ODI match against New Zealand, he hit a magnificent 93, which led India successfully to chase a difficult target of 301 runs. His most recent series against South Africa was also very impressive, with two centuries, which increased his total of international centuries to 84. His current form makes the milestone of 100 centuries look like it can be crossed anytime soon.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Pre-Batting Ritual Captured on Video

Just before going in to bat for the first ODI, a fan filmed and later posted Kohli’s pre-batting routine on social media. The video shows him very carefully getting ready—putting lotion on his hands and spraying himself with perfume, right after Rohit Sharma’s wicket fell. This very short view into his ritual shows the concentration and discipline that are the foundations of his outstanding performances.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Record-Breaking Achievements

As you know that Kohli, during his innings, overtook Kumar Sangakkara to be the one who has scored the second-most runs ever in international cricket. The first one is still Sachin Tendulkar. He has become the quickest cricketer to score 28,000 international runs. 28,000 runs have been it in 624 innings, which was less than the 644 innings of Tendulkar.

 

Kohli Reflects on His Journey

Virat Kohli, after being named the player of the match in Vadodara, said that he was proud of what he had achieved. “Thinking back, my journey feels like a dream that has come true,” he stated. He attributed his success to his hard work, his natural talents, and the power of God’s blessings. Kohli looked back at his career with thankfulness, recognising the difficulties he faced and the commitment that was necessary to climb to his present peak.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 2:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Kohli recordsNew Zealand ODIpre-batting routineviral videovirat kohli’

RELATED News

Virender Sehwag And His Wife Aarti Heading For Divorce? Here’s What The Latest Reports Say

NBA: Despite Luka Dončić And LeBron James Heroics, Los Angeles Lakers Collapse Defensively And Fall To Sacramento Kings

RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

‘Wo Dekh Mera Duplicate’: Virat Kohli’s Priceless Reaction To His ‘Chota Chiku’ Lookalike As The Famous Kid Narrates The Encounter

LATEST NEWS

Meet Dina Powell McCormick: Meta’s New President And Vice Chairman, Her Ties With Trump And What Meta Is Planning Next

Apple Bets Big On Google Gemini For Siri, Apple Intelligence With Multi-Billion Dollar AI Deal, Steers Away From Open AI But Elon Musk Has A Problem With It

ICICI Prudential Life Q3 FY26: Net Profit Surges 19%, Stock Hits ₹704, Sets New Benchmark

Blinkit Drops 10-Minute Delivery Service After Centre Steps In Amid Safety Concerns For Gig Workers; Zepto, Swiggy, Zomato To Follow

Who Is Talwinder Singh Sidhu? All About Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Everyone Is Suddenly Talking About

From ‘Full Ready For Ground Operation’ To ‘Future Pakistan Misadventures Will Be Crushed’: 10 Big Revelations By Army Chief On Operation Sindoor

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launched: Why it is Costlier Than Rajdhani Explained

Bookysta App: Empowering India’s Sports Lovers with One-Tap Venue Booking

Hotel Horror in Ghaziabad: 34-Year-Old Labourer Beats Widow Girlfriend to Death, Sleeps Beside Her Corpse For Hours Before Calling Police

Meta, Citigroup, BlackRock: Mass Layoffs Trigger 2026 Job-Cut Wave – Here’s What’s Happening

Virat Kohli’s Pre-Batting Ritual Gets Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows How Star Batter Prepares Before He Walks Onto The Field

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli’s Pre-Batting Ritual Gets Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows How Star Batter Prepares Before He Walks Onto The Field

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli’s Pre-Batting Ritual Gets Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows How Star Batter Prepares Before He Walks Onto The Field
Virat Kohli’s Pre-Batting Ritual Gets Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows How Star Batter Prepares Before He Walks Onto The Field
Virat Kohli’s Pre-Batting Ritual Gets Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows How Star Batter Prepares Before He Walks Onto The Field
Virat Kohli’s Pre-Batting Ritual Gets Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows How Star Batter Prepares Before He Walks Onto The Field

QUICK LINKS