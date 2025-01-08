Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Elon Musk’s Father Says Tesla CEO Wants To Buy Liverpool

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, revealed that Elon expressed interest in buying Liverpool FC, although he clarified that no deal is currently in place. The club's current owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have denied these rumors despite the club's strong performance in the Premier League and Champions League.

Elon Musk’s Father Says Tesla CEO Wants To Buy Liverpool

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, recently revealed in an interview with Times Radio that his billionaire son has shown interest in purchasing Liverpool FC, the current favorites in the English Premier League (EPL). The six-time European Cup champions are currently owned by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which has not signaled a desire to sell the club, though it has previously accepted external investment.

Errol Musk clarified that while his son would love to buy the club, it doesn’t mean any deals are in the works. “Oh yes, but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it,” he said. “He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I.” He also humorously added, “They’ll raise the price.”

FSG, which sold a minority stake to US investment firm Dynasty Equity in 2023, has since denied the rumors. A spokesperson for the ownership group responded by stating, “There is no truth to these rumors.”

Currently, Liverpool FC leads both the Premier League and Champions League tables. They sit six points ahead of second-place Arsenal, with one game fewer than their rivals.

ALSO READ: New AFI President Bahadur Sagoo Rose Through Ranks To Top Post

Filed under

Elon Musk Liverpool

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Expected, Orange Alert In Place For Tomorrow

Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Expected, Orange Alert In Place For Tomorrow

Kerala High Court Rules Comment On Woman’s Body Structure As Sexual Harassment

Kerala High Court Rules Comment On Woman’s Body Structure As Sexual Harassment

Delhi Assembly Elections: Confederation Of Traders To Hold Mahapanchayat Next Week

Delhi Assembly Elections: Confederation Of Traders To Hold Mahapanchayat Next Week

Formula E Race Case: T’gana HC Permits Lawyer’s Presence During Questioning Of KT Rama Rao

Formula E Race Case: T’gana HC Permits Lawyer’s Presence During Questioning Of KT Rama Rao

Why Mark Zuckerberg’s Rs 150 Crore Watch Is Making Headlines. What Makes It So Expensive?

Why Mark Zuckerberg’s Rs 150 Crore Watch Is Making Headlines. What Makes It So Expensive?

Entertainment

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2, Wicked And Year-End Releases Hit Jackpot

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2,

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox