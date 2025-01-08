Elon Musk’s Father Says Tesla CEO Wants To Buy Liverpool

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, revealed that Elon expressed interest in buying Liverpool FC, although he clarified that no deal is currently in place. The club's current owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have denied these rumors despite the club's strong performance in the Premier League and Champions League.

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, recently revealed in an interview with Times Radio that his billionaire son has shown interest in purchasing Liverpool FC, the current favorites in the English Premier League (EPL). The six-time European Cup champions are currently owned by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which has not signaled a desire to sell the club, though it has previously accepted external investment.

Errol Musk clarified that while his son would love to buy the club, it doesn’t mean any deals are in the works. “Oh yes, but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it,” he said. “He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I.” He also humorously added, “They’ll raise the price.”

FSG, which sold a minority stake to US investment firm Dynasty Equity in 2023, has since denied the rumors. A spokesperson for the ownership group responded by stating, “There is no truth to these rumors.”

Currently, Liverpool FC leads both the Premier League and Champions League tables. They sit six points ahead of second-place Arsenal, with one game fewer than their rivals.

