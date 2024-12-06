ENG VS NZ : Harry Brook Dominates As England Take Control On Day One

Harry Brook continued his dominance against New Zealand, smashing his eighth Test century to help England gain the upper hand on the opening day of the second Test in Wellington. His aggressive 123-run knock, featuring a century off just 91 balls, set the tone for a dramatic day where 346 runs were scored, and 15 wickets fell.

Brook walked to the crease with England in deep trouble at 3-26. Displaying composure and skill, he steadied the innings before taking charge. His innings, which included five sixes and 74 runs in boundaries, played a pivotal role in England posting a total of 280. He was eventually run out in the final over before tea, scoring 123 off 115 deliveries.

England’s Early Struggles

The visitors faced a tough start as New Zealand’s seamers exploited a green pitch to take early wickets. Matt Henry led the charge with two wickets in his first four overs, all maidens, leaving England teetering at 3-26. Nathan Smith also struck crucial blows, adding to England’s woes.

Brook, however, played cautiously at the start, reaching 10 runs off 17 balls before shifting gears. Smashing a six off the 19th ball he faced, he dominated the bowlers. Partnering with Ollie Pope, Brook built a game-changing 174-run stand. Pope contributed 66 runs before being dismissed by Rachin Ravindra.

New Zealand Struggle in Response

New Zealand’s reply was fraught with challenges as they stumbled to 5-86 by stumps. Key players, including Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell, fell cheaply. England’s bowlers, led by Brydon Carse with figures of 2-28, kept the hosts under pressure.

Brook’s remarkable record against New Zealand continues to grow. In just six Test innings against them, he has amassed 437 runs at an impressive average of 72.8, often producing match-winning performances in difficult situations.

For New Zealand, Nathan Smith was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4-86, while Liam O’Rourke and Matt Henry took 3-49 and 2-43, respectively. Despite their efforts, Brook’s brilliance ensured England ended the day in a dominant position.