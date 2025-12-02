The ex-England and Hampshire batting legend Robin Smith has been granted with the heavens at the ripe age of sixty two. His family disclosed that he passed away at the unanticipated dosed in South Perth, Australia, where he was living, on December 1, 2025. Smith’s passing has rocked the cricketing world, the ongoing Ashes Series 2025, which is already at its most intense thus, creating a funeral mood along with the competition’s pressure.

Robin Smith’s Cricketing Career

Smith’s batting career is undoubtedly regarded as the most brilliant example of very brave and skilful batting, especially against the pacers. Between 1988 and 1996, he played in 62 Tests and 71 ODIs for England. Smith scored 4,200 Test runs at the rate of 43.67, which included nine hundreds and the highest score of 175 in 1994 against the strongest West Indies team and this HWI was the best in the world. His 167 not out against Australia in 1993 not only became the record for England but also remained so for many years, showing his aggressive yet composed batting style in one day cricket.

Robin Smith Passes Away At 62

Despite his greatness, Smith’s after career life turnout to be a struggle, in the last days of his life he was even a bitter alcoholic and suffered from depression. In the recent past, he had been very open about his addiction to drinking and his mental health issues, thus, laying bare his hidden pains and their disastrous moments. A few weeks back, he was in Perth to get to know the young players, see the first Ashes Test and think about his career. He died suddenly and everyone in the cricket world was shocked, and mourning, and paying him tributes, and ex teammates, and fans, and cricket boards all over the world were sending their condolences for ‘one of England’s most daring batsmen’ who passed away.

