Ashes 2025: England Announce Playing XI Ahead of Gabba Test, Key Player Injured

England have announced a change in their lineup for the Gabba Test, replacing the injured fast bowler Mark Wood with all rounder Will Jacks. Wood was excluded after recognizing a recurring knee injury which altered the selectors’ plans for the night day match. Jacks, who is a batting all rounder and bowls off spin, gives the team more balance by not only adding depth in lower order batting but also providing a spin bowler to the pink ball conditions.

England Playing XI Of Gabba Test In Ashes 2025

The same side is once again going to try their luck after losing heavily in the first test at Perth, where the Australian team went past England in two days. They include the already famous cricketers like Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and the captain Ben Stokes, who is again going to lead the team with the hope of coming back strong. The pace attack has enforcement in terms of Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse, who, along with Jacks offering spin and lower order batting, will be the four pronged seam attack.

Ben Stokes leads as England make one change to their XI for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane 👊 👀#WTC27 | More on #AUSvENG 📝: https://t.co/zxpQeSbQ2O pic.twitter.com/KEPXCcQqJM — ICC (@ICC) December 2, 2025







Ashes 2025 Gabba Test

With this, England is showing that they are gradually adapting to the changing situations; they are now moving from an all pace strategy to a more balanced one, which is applicable for Gabba’s surfaces under lights. The addition of Jacks means a tactical overhaul: without Wood, the side wants to make the batting stronger and the spin to be there, and in that way hope they can take away some of the home advantage from Australia. The match, which is to take place on Thursday, will be a test for the new England combination and whether they can stand the Australian conditions and not only perform better but also compete with their first-test defeat.

