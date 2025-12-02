LIVE TV
Sarfaraz Khan Shines With Lightning Fast 47 Ball Century After 2 Years In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's Mumbai vs Assam Match

Sarfaraz Khan Shines With Lightning Fast 47 Ball Century After 2 Years In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy’s Mumbai vs Assam Match

After a break of more than two years, Sarfaraz Khan made an incredible return to T20 cricket with a blazing century off 47 balls in his very first game. His wonderful innings not only revealed his skill but also declared loudly that he was up to the challenge of playing at a more advanced level.

Published: December 2, 2025 16:00:11 IST

Sarfaraz Khan’s return to T20 cricket was truly sensational. He actually scored a century off just 47 balls in his first game back after a break of over two years from the sport. His outstanding performance not only signified a winning return but also put a stop to his detractors’ claims that he was no longer dependable after a long absence from playing the one day formats. The knock was seen as a declaration of the intentions of a player who was wanting to get back his form and asking for the selection in bigger places through a strong push. 

Sarfaraz Khan’s Century In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy’s Mumbai vs Assam Match

This century put Sarfaraz’s name in the list of batsmen being praised as the powerful and determined ones in the domestic circuit. He has been known for his aggressive stroke play and calmness in tough situations in the recent past and has caught the attention of people in recent seasons through his strong performances in first class and List A which are now even stronger with this T20 ton since it shows his versatility across formats. This innings will be called by many fans and experts as the revival of his potential and readiness for the coming contest of higher level. 

Will This Comeback Of Sarfaraz Khan Put Him In Indian Squad?

On the bigger picture, Sarfaraz’s return and instant impact illustrate that patience and self confidence are the key to modern cricket. Having been up and down in the limelight and going through periods of poor form, this century might be the one that gives him the boost to let his career shine again. As he aims for more opportunities especially in high profile games and at the national level, this performance will always remind him and others of his talent and keenness to win.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 4:00 PM IST
