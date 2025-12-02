LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record Breaking T20 Hundred For Bihar In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record Breaking T20 Hundred For Bihar In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a marvelous century that was not out and was a milestone of his superb skill at a very young age. His brilliant innings not only broke records but also confirmed his growing position as one of the most thrilling future stars in India cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Image Credit: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Image Credit: X)

Published: December 2, 2025 14:16:45 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record Breaking T20 Hundred For Bihar In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14 years old, created a marvelous scene for Bihar cricket team at Eden Gardens marking the day with an unbeaten blistering 108 off 61 balls, including seven sixes and as many fours against Maharashtra cricket team. This innings made him the youngest century maker ever in the history of SMAT, thus, his status as one of the most thrilling young players in India was further established.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26

This milestone is a part of Suryavanshi’s growing list of achievements, In 2025, he became the youngest player in men’s T20 history to score a hundred in the Indian Premier League by reaching 100 in just 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. The SMAT ton proves that his IPL success was not a one time occurrence, but rather a pattern of remarkable consistency and extraordinary calmness under pressure.



Fans Calling Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century ‘Historic Moment’

Suryavanshi’s performance has created a buzz among Indian cricket experts and fans calling it a historic moment, and many view him as a possible key player for India in the future limited overs formats. Having already scored three T20 centuries before reaching the age of 18, the young player’s rise reflects the possibility of a mix of innate talent, bold playing habits, and early coaching to transform the Indian cricket era. The public is now very curious to know if he will continue to handle this fast development in the domestic and international matches.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 2:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS