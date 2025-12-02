LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Under Fire: Fans Outraged As Hardik Pandya's Baroda vs Abhishek Sharma's Punjab SMAT Game Not Broadcasted

Criticism came from several quarters against BCCI because they did not live stream the SMAT match between Baroda and Punjab thus blocking the fans from watching Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma playing together. The outcry is an indicator of the increasing demand for the online accessibility of domestic cricket matches.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 2, 2025 12:43:52 IST

The SMAT match between Baroda and Punjab that signaled the comeback of Hardik Pandya and the young T20 player Abhishek Sharma, was the most anticipated event by fans across the nation. The interest was enormous in observing the all rounder’s performance when it was already assumed that he would bowl during the match since it was his first game after the rehabilitation period.

Hardik Pandya’s Baroda vs Abhishek Sharma’s Punjab SMAT Game Broadcasting

The live streaming and broadcasting of the match were not done and this decision led to the outrage and criticism on social media channels. The presence of star players plus the fierce character of the domestic tournament gave the BCCI a hard time as its being blamed for not allowing the fans access to domestic cricket viewing thus fans were disappointed.

The criticism over the blackout is indicative of the changing times and that viewers are no longer willing to miss a match in which popular players participate. The SMAT is such a tournament that is going to witness a bevy of talent, both emerging and returning, and hence needs to be properly covered for the benefit of the fans as well as the players’ visibility. Consequently, the backlash has highlighted the pressure on governing bodies to be open and provide easy access to broadcast and streaming decisions in cricket during its domestic phase.

Also Read: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Record 45 Ball Century In Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Match

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 12:43 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma Punjabbccibcci live smatbcci smathardik pandyaHardik Pandya Barodapunjab vs barodaSMAT Game Broadcasting

Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma Punjabbccibcci live smatbcci smathardik pandyaHardik Pandya Barodapunjab vs barodaSMAT Game Broadcasting

QUICK LINKS