BCCI Under Fire: Fans Outraged As Hardik Pandya’s Baroda vs Abhishek Sharma’s Punjab SMAT Game Not Broadcasted

The SMAT match between Baroda and Punjab that signaled the comeback of Hardik Pandya and the young T20 player Abhishek Sharma, was the most anticipated event by fans across the nation. The interest was enormous in observing the all rounder’s performance when it was already assumed that he would bowl during the match since it was his first game after the rehabilitation period.

Hardik Pandya’s Baroda vs Abhishek Sharma’s Punjab SMAT Game Broadcasting

The live streaming and broadcasting of the match were not done and this decision led to the outrage and criticism on social media channels. The presence of star players plus the fierce character of the domestic tournament gave the BCCI a hard time as its being blamed for not allowing the fans access to domestic cricket viewing thus fans were disappointed.

Punjab is playing against baroda in smat today

Look at Playing 11 of Punjab and baroda Bcci is not streaming this game

Even when it’s happening at Rajiv Gandhi stadium Hyderabad which have streaming facilities Anyways hoping for a cracker of a game

Punjab batting first pic.twitter.com/Cut480M6aT — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) December 2, 2025

The worst thing about it is that BCCI does not even telecast matches. What kind of poverty you should be in that you can’t cover all SMAT matches. Millions of profit these fellows can’t telecast matches in big 2026. https://t.co/X9CMW93URx — Sai (@akakrcb6) December 2, 2025

@BCCI @JioHotstar @BCCIdomestic there is a match going on between Baroda & Punjab featuring Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya, yet there is no live streaming for it? Basically you need to hang your head in shame. #SMAT #BCCI pic.twitter.com/vmpDtYF0go — Jayesh (@Jayesh_45) December 2, 2025

The criticism over the blackout is indicative of the changing times and that viewers are no longer willing to miss a match in which popular players participate. The SMAT is such a tournament that is going to witness a bevy of talent, both emerging and returning, and hence needs to be properly covered for the benefit of the fans as well as the players’ visibility. Consequently, the backlash has highlighted the pressure on governing bodies to be open and provide easy access to broadcast and streaming decisions in cricket during its domestic phase.

