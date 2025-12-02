LIVE TV
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Record 45 Ball Century In Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Match

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Record 45 Ball Century In Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Match

Devdutt Padikkal scored a remarkable century off just 45 balls and led Karnataka to a huge score against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His exciting innings, which included numerous fours and sixes, ensured that the team was well in control of the game.

Devdutt Padikkal Hits Record 45 Ball Century In Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Match (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 2, 2025 11:54:03 IST

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Record 45 Ball Century In Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Match

Devdutt Padikkal was the star of the match for Karnataka with a marvelous century in just 45 balls, hitting a six off the first ball of the opener and thereby setting the mood of the match from the very first over. His selection of aggressive shots was the dominating factor in the innings and Karnataka’s total was so big that the bowlers of Tamil Nadu were under pressure from the very first ball. 

Devdutt Padikkal’s Century

Power and timing were perfectly mixed in a single performer, and he managed to approach the bowlers with a full range of shots. He could score runs at a really high rate and that was quite crucial for the team as he made it look so easy. The match scoreboard also gives a glimpse of how crucial his innings was, as he alone scored 245 runs and with three wickets lost in 20 overs that was Karnataka’s total.



Can Devdutt Padikkal Break Into Indian Squad?

The above performance not only confirms Padikkal’s place as one of the upcoming stars in Indian domestic T20 cricket but it also highlights the fact that a single blistering innings is enough to change the course of a T20 match. With that century of his, Padikkal has signalled to the selectors, fans, and rivals alike that when he is in touch, he is not to be stopped. This innings could be the turning point in Karnataka’s campaign as they move forward in the tournament.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 11:54 AM IST
QUICK LINKS