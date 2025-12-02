IPL 2026 Auction: Report Lists 45 Players In ₹2 Cr Base Price Slab, Just Two From India

The auction for IPL 2026 has brought out a huge list of players with the number 1,355 and among them, there are 45 players who are the highest with the base price of ₹2 crores. All rounders and players with big hitting capabilities such as Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Matheesha Pathirana are the ones who have the base price that is the highest. On the contrary, the name that is most prominently missing from the list is that of Glenn Maxwell, though he has been playing in the recent seasons, this decision has raised a lot of questions and thus, has led to a lot of speculation among the fans and analysts.

Who Are The Two Indian Players Who Made It To The ₹2 Cr Base Price Slab?

However, among those 45 who have opted for the top base price bracket, there are only two Indian players, Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi. This comes as quite a surprise since the past auctions would see Indians’ names in large numbers at the top base price categories giving a very high representation. Indian franchises and fans might find this favoring of overseas players strange, considering that the domestic talent has been the league’s backbone throughout.

IPL 2026 Auction



This tendency gives an impression that during the 2026 auction, franchises will have a greater preference for high profile international talent which is possibly the case as they are looking for match winners or all rounders who can make an immediate impact. For the Indian players especially Iyer and Bishnoi, it will be necessary for them to prove their worth if they get picked up, considering the fact that Indians in that premium bracket are so rare. The longlist will undergo a reduction once the franchises have submitted their shortlists by December 5, which is ahead of the auction expected later this month.

