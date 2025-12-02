NZ vs WI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online

The first Test between New Zealand and West Indies marks the start of their series, which can be streamed on the most popular cricket OTT platforms. Strong and balanced teams bring the contest to be very competitive and tight. The player roasters of both the teams have already been disclosed to the public. The team of New Zealand features the spotlighted players like Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and other batsmen, bowlers, and spinners. The West Indies have a captain in the squad who is young but experienced and the captain is none other than Shai Hope together with pacer Kemar Roach and coaching staff of Shai Hope and Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

When to watch New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Live?

The inaugural Test match of the 2025-26 series between the two nations will take place on December 2, 2025, Tuesday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand.

Where to watch New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Live?

The game is reportedly going to start at 03:30 AM IST which is in accordance with the broadcasting and streaming schedules of different sources.

How to watch New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Live

Indian cricket fans can catch the match live on the Sony Sports Network and also stream it on SonyLIV, FanCode, and OTTplay Premium.

NZ vs WI Live Streaming

As the place of the series’ first match, Christchurch had a history of initially being a difficult venue for bowlers, but later on, it changed into a high scoring good wicket. This also indicates that a battle will take place between the home advantage of New Zealand and the opposition of the West Indies. The return of star players and the involvement of the full squads will allow both teams to showcase their strength in the Test series through a strong performance.

