Who Is Ayush Mhatre? Rising 18-Year-Old CSK Star In Top Form, Goes Viral After Back-to-Back Centuries

Ayush Mhatre, the young Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, continued his outstanding run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by scoring back-to-back centuries. The 18-year-old has been in exceptional form this season and once again proved his talent with another match-winning performance.

Just days after hitting his maiden T20 century, a powerful 110 off 53 balls against Vidarbha, Mhatre followed it up with another brilliant hundred in Mumbai’s nine-wicket win over Andhra in a Group A match in Lucknow on Sunday. Chasing a target of 160, Mhatre remained unbeaten on 104 off 59 balls. He dominated the chase with an aggressive innings that included nine sixes and five fours.

Mhatre stitched an unbroken 105-run stand with India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 31 not out off 21 balls. Their partnership came in just 9.4 overs and ensured a comfortable victory for Mumbai. With this knock, Mhatre has now smashed 19 sixes in just three matches of this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, highlighting his growing reputation as a big hitter.

His back-to-back centuries also helped him achieve a rare and remarkable milestone. At 18 years and 135 days, Mhatre has become the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century in all three domestic formats, First-class, List A, and T20. He has broken the long-standing record held by current India captain Rohit Sharma, who achieved the same milestone at 19 years and 339 days.

Mhatre’s rise has been closely followed by fans and selectors. After a strong IPL debut season where he scored 240 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 188.97, CSK decided to retain him for the upcoming edition. His fearlessness, clean hitting, and consistency have made him one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.

