IPL 2026 Auction: Why Franchise Owners Keep Investing Despite Massive Team Costs?

IPL 2026 Auction: Check why IPL 2026 franchise owners will invest after knowing about their huge team costs. The leading teams report annual revenues between ₹650 and 700 crores, even though the player salaries are capped at about ₹120 crores per team.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 1, 2025 17:41:02 IST

IPL 2026 Auction: Even though the costs associated with having a team are enormous, the IPL franchise owners continue to invest since the league guarantees them reliable revenues, rapid appreciation in value, and powerful brand benefits. The leading teams report annual revenues between ₹650 and 700 crores, even though the player salaries are capped at about ₹120 crores per team. This is due to a system that makes sure the majority of the income is collected before the first ball is bowled. 

 

Central Revenue and Media Rights: The Biggest Lifeline

The central revenue and media rights obtaining the highest reason for staying on the bullish side among the owners is the central revenue pool from media rights and league sponsorships. Only for 2023 to 2027, the IPL broadcast rights are valued at a whopping ₹48,390 crores, out of which a big portion is given to the teams annually, thereby providing them 70 to 75 per cent of their income with almost no sales effort. Regardless of the team’s performance on the field, the money keeps flowing in, making this business less risky than the models used in European football or the NBA.

 

Additional Revenue Streams: Tickets, Sponsors, and Merchandise

The team owners also get a part of the revenue coming from ticket sales, premium hospitality, local sponsors, and Olympic merchandise such as jerseys and lifestyle products. These extra revenues can range in hundreds of Crores during a cycle, given that all the stadiums are full, the fans are global and the franchises are operating on an asset-light business model, since the state associations and BCCI provide most of the stadium infrastructure.  

 

Rising Valuations Make IPL a Prestige and Profit Asset

A valuation study indicates that the IPL ecosystem will be worth around $18.5 billion by 2025, growing at a double-digit rate per annum, and that the individual teams’ values have increased sharply from inception. For companies operating in the media, entertainment, real estate, or hospitality sectors, owning a franchise not only brings the status of a prestige asset but also serves as a marketing platform and an opportunity for long-term capital gain; all these factors justify the short-term losses incurred on player auctions and support staff costs.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 5:41 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
