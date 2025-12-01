IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR Likely To Buy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are entering the IPL 2026 auction with the largest budget and multiple major gaps in their squad, which makes them the prime contenders for some big names. Here are five players that the team of Shah Rukh Khan is expected to sign.

Cameron Green – Seam‑bowling all‑rounder

With the release of Andre Russell, KKR is on the lookout for a power-hitting all-rounder who can bat in the middle order and bowl fast-medium overs. Cameron Green perfectly fits the bill as a long-term replacement, providing not only the needed stability but also the six-hitting at Eden Gardens.

Finn Allen – Explosive opener‑keeper

KKR have released Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, which means they do not have a specialist wicketkeeper. The New Zealander Finn Allen would be a solution as he can open in an aggressive way and keep the wickets, thus solving two problems with one purchase.

Matheesha Pathirana – Death‑overs specialist

KKR have let off all the foreign fast bowlers, including Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson, thus they are in dire need of a strike pacer. The bowler from CSK, Matheesha Pathirana, is viewed as a perfect death-overs enforcer with his slinging yorkers.

Jamie Smith – Top‑order keeper‑batter

The market analysts have pointed out that KKR is linked to England’s Jamie Smith, a brave top-order hitter and wicketkeeper who has excellent T20 strike rates. If KKR opts for two keeper options, he will provide them with the required flexibility.

Andre Russell – Return at a lower price

Even though he has been released, Russell is still a player that KKR are keeping an eye on, and reports suggest that they could try to get him back for less money, considering their large budget. If that happens, KKR could build a team around a familiar match-winner supported by younger stars.

