LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Rupesh Maini Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Rupesh Maini Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Arun Rupesh Maini Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan california news Cricket news Airbus Chirayu Rana 2 hour content removal rule m.k stalin crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

Is Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a special guest? We fact-check the viral social media claims regarding FIFA's alleged invitation for the opening ceremony in Mexico and the truth behind the rumored South Africa vs. Mexico match appearance.

FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here's The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim. Photo X
FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here's The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 09:45 IST

A sensational claim involving Pakistani cricket star Babar Azam has recently gone viral on social media. Viral posts are claiming that the former captain has been given a prestigious invitation by FIFA to attend the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico as a ‘honored guest’. The news has sparked excitement across South Asia but a closer look at the facts tells a different story.

The Viral Claim On Babar Azam

Rumours started going around on May 10 and 11, 2026, that Babar Azam will visit Mexico on June 14 to watch a match between South Africa and Mexico. Supporters of the claim claim this is the first time in history a cricketer has received a special invite from football’s governing body, calling it a “proud moment for the entire region”.

The Reality Check

But all these claims are baseless, despite the buzzing. Here’s why the “news” doesn’t pass the fact check:

You Might Be Interested In

  • No Official Confirmation: Neither Babar Azam nor the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued any statement regarding a trip to Mexico or a call from FIFA.

  • FIFA Silence: FIFA has not made any public statement or released an official guest list to confirm the invitation of a Pakistani batter.

  • Media Scrutiny: This is a development that should have made headline news, considering Azam’s stature on the world stage. But mainstream Pakistani and international media have not covered the story. Fans have fact-checked it as farce too.

  • Logistical Inconsistencies: The viral post mentions a “South Africa vs Mexico” match on June 14. But with the tournament expanding to a record 48 teams across the United States, Mexico and Canada, fans should stick to official FIFA schedules and not social media speculation.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Landscape

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be a historic event, being co-hosted by three countries. The tournament opens in Mexico on June 11 and concludes with a final in New Jersey on July 19.

Babar Azam is still one of the most popular athletes in the subcontinent but the story of his “special invite” seems to be a classic example of social media misinformation to get engagement.

So obviously the claim is False. There is no confirmed evidence or official confirmation from FIFA about Babar Azam being invited to the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup. Fans are encouraged to check high profile news through official sports channels before sharing.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim
Tags: babar azamBabar Azam FIFA World Cup 2026Babar Azam Mexico visit rumorsFact check Babar Azam FIFA invitationFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup opening ceremony Mexico

RELATED News

Nepal vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs SCO in India, UAE and Pakistan?

PBKS vs DC: From Unbeaten Streak to Playoff Trouble — What Went Wrong for Punjab Kings In IPL 2026

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 11 After PBKS vs DC: Heinrich Klaasen Maintains Top Spot, KL Rahul Moves To 2nd Spot | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 11 After PBKS vs DC— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Did Journalists Pay German Influencer LizLaz to Fake Stories About Virat Kohli? Here’s The Truth

LATEST NEWS

FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

Gold, Silver Rates Today (May 12, 2026): Should You Buy Bullion Now As Rates Hover Near Record Highs? Check Rates In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, And More

Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!

Apara Ekadashi 2026: When is Ekadashi 13 or 14 May? Correct Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Vrat Katha, Vishnu Aarti and More

Vijay’s First Big Decision As Tamil Nadu CM: 717 Liquor Shops Near Places Of Worship, Schools To Shut

Big Trouble For Pakistan Over Shielding Iranian Military Aircraft, US Calls For ‘Complete Reevaluation Of…’

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Stock Market Outlook Today: Will Dalal Street Recover After 1,300-Point Crash? Here’s What Analysts Predict Ahead Of Opening Bell

Who Is Eileen Wang? Arcadia Mayor Pleads Guilty To Acting As Chinese Agent Days Before Trump’s China Visit

FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim
FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim
FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim
FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Babar Azam To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

QUICK LINKS