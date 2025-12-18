‘False And Malicious’: Sourav Ganguly Hits Back With Rs 50 Crore Defamation Case Over Messi Event ‘Serious Allegations’

Former India cricket captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, Sourav Ganguly, has initiated a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Uttam Saha, president of the Argentina Fan Club of Kolkata. The legal action comes after Saha allegedly made “false, malicious, offensive, and defamatory” statements linking Ganguly to the controversial Lionel Messi event at Yuva Bharati Stadium, Kolkata, on December 13, 2025.

Ganguly’s complaint, filed at Lalbazar Police Station, claims that Saha’s remarks seriously harmed his reputation and were made without any factual basis. The suit also demands a public retraction and damages.

Serious Allegations Over Messi Event

The controversy stems from Saha’s public claims that Ganguly acted as a middleman in Satadru Dutta’s organisation of the Messi event. In a video circulated on social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, Saha stated:

“Satadru Dutta is nothing but a stooge of Sourav Ganguly. What to say about Sourav’s cheating — everyone already knows the truth… Wherever there is money, Sourav runs there. He has finished Bengal’s cricket.”

Ganguly has firmly denied any official involvement in the event, clarifying that he attended only as a guest. He described the allegations as “serious and baseless”.

Messi Event Marred by Chaos

The Messi appearance at Yuva Bharati Stadium turned chaotic due to poor organization and crowd management. Fans, many of whom had paid high ticket prices, were unable to see the football superstar properly. Videos showed Messi’s restricted interaction with fans, while VIPs dominated the pitch area, sparking criticism of event planning and VIP culture in India.

The disorder led to the arrest of the event organiser, Satadru Dutta, who is currently in police custody. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised publicly and called for a probe into the mishap, while Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned amid the fallout.

Legal Battle Intensifies

Ganguly’s legal team has sent a notice to Saha, emphasizing the demand for a retraction and damages. The defamation suit has drawn national attention, highlighting the tensions between public figures and social media accusations.

With a Special Investigation Team examining security lapses and crowd breaches at the Messi event, the matter remains a high-profile case intertwining celebrity status, politics, and public accountability.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Felicitates India’s Women Blind Cricket Team For World Cup Glory