Home > Sports > Sachin Tendulkar Felicitates India’s Women Blind Cricket Team For World Cup Glory

The cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tamed India’s women’s blind cricket team with his praises for their historic World Cup victory, and also for their dedication and achievements. He even went so far as to say that the team’s performance was nothing less than an inspiration and that its main consequence was the raising up of women’s blind cricket in India.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 18, 2025 13:17:53 IST

At the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai on Tuesday, renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited the players of the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team, who just won the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup. He sent an emotional message on his X handle following the meeting.

What Did Sachin Tendulkar Say About The World Cup Glory ?

Tendulkar emphasised the bravery, self-control, and faith of Indian women. Only a small percentage have genuine vision, while the majority have eyesight. I had the opportunity to meet these amazing young women with sight impairments who did India proud. This game is felt and experienced, and nothing should stop anyone from making it their own, as demonstrated by their bravery, self-control, and conviction. They have altered the story of how we perceive the game with their tenacity and resolve,” Tendulkar remarked. “They have created history on the international scene and encouraged the following generation to think that no goal is unattainable. Tendulkar continued, “Congratulations to the entire team and support staff on winning the first-ever T20 Women’s World Cup for visually challenged.” After winning the Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind, India’s women’s blind squad made history. After defeating Nepal by seven wickets in Colombo, they won the title.

India’s Women Blind Cricket Team In World Cup

Opting to field first, Indian bowlers displayed an all-round performance. The Indian bowlers bowled tight lines, limiting Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs. While chasing, the Indian batters breached the 100-run mark in the first 10 overs, ensuring there is no more threat. Opener Phula Saren played a match-winning knock. She made 44 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries. Her innings brought India to chase down the target in the 13th over, sealing the title. Apart from Saren, opener Karuna K contributed with a blistering 27-ball 42. Saren’s fantastic knock helped her to win the Player of the Match. After scripting history, India captain Deepika TC said that they are very proud of this win. Deepika added that the entire team worked hard to lift the title. “We are very proud, and it is a huge win. Our entire team worked very hard. It is a very strong team and other teams are afraid of playing with us. We are even ready to play with the men’s team.” Deepika TC said after winning the match.

India performed incredibly well in the T20 World Cup for the Blind, winning the competition by remaining undefeated. India defeated Sri Lanka to begin their campaign. India defeated Australia by 57 runs after the Australians were unable to reach the 293-run target. India chased the 136-run mark in just 10.2 overs to upset their bitter rivals, Pakistan. India won the championship with a lopsided victory over Nepal after crushing Australia by nine wickets in the semi-final.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 1:08 PM IST
