Fans Tear Into The Oval Curator Lee Fortis For Allowing England Pitch Inspection After India Was Denied

Things got tense at The Oval before the last Test between India and England. India’s coach Gautam Gambhir had a serious argument with the Oval’s groundsman Lee Fortis. This added more problems between the two teams during what has already been a tough and close series.

Double Standards Spark Fan Outrage on Pitch Access

Social media erupted as fans noticed what they saw as unfair treatment. While Indian players were stopped from stepping onto the pitch, members of the England team were seen walking around, shadow batting, and seemingly inspecting the square without objection from the authorities.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, called out the discrepancy. Many pointed fingers at Fortis and the Oval staff, accusing them of favoring the home side and creating unnecessary problems for India ahead of a key Test in the series. The outrage quickly gained traction.

BEN STOKES AND MCCULLUM WITH PITCH CURATOR LEE FORTIS -inspection at oval pitch pic.twitter.com/iu0MoQ2RJH — Ajay. (@Crycloverajay) July 30, 2025

England coach Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes checking the oval pitch with pitch Curator Lee fortis [Revsportz] pic.twitter.com/wuNxCDEOM8 — DIVYANSH CHAUHAN (@Imchauhan28) July 30, 2025

With the pitch i can see double standards of Lee Fortis (Pitch Curator) #ENGvIND https://t.co/U11JF2TXlC — Call it Cricket 🏏 (@CallitCricket) July 30, 2025

Gambhir-Fortis Pitch Dispute at The Oval

As England took a break before the final game, India focused on net practice in hopes of leveling the series 2-2. During this session, Gambhir confronted Lee Fortis about restrictions placed on his team, leading to an intense face-off near the boundary rope.

Cameras captured Gambhir pointing a finger while Fortis stood above him. Gambhir said, “You can’t tell us what to do” and “You don’t tell any of us what to do.” He added, “You’re just the groundsman, nothing beyond.” The exchange quickly became a talking point online and in cricket circles.

India’s Concerns Over The Oval Pitch Conditions

Fortis, reportedly concerned about pitch wear due to a packed cricket calendar, was watching the field closely during India’s session. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak tried to calm things down. Fortis warned Gambhir that he might file a complaint. Gambhir replied, “You can go and report to whoever you want.”

It is not confirmed whether India officially raised an issue over the pitch. But The Oval surface is expected to have more pace and bounce, something that might suit England’s fast bowlers. This could turn the game in their favor, especially after their struggles at Old Trafford in the previous Test.

On-Field Tensions Carry Into Final Test Showdown

India and England’s series has been marked by simmering tempers. India recently refused an early draw to allow Jadeja and Sundar to reach centuries. In another clash, Shubman Gill accused England of time-wasting during the third Test, while Mohammed Siraj was fined for his aggressive send-off to Ben Duckett.

With both teams eager for a win and tensions already at a boiling point, the Gambhir-Fortis episode has only added to the drama. As the final Test begins, all eyes will be not just on the players, but also on the pitch — and the people in charge of it.