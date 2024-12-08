Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Giants Ticket Prices Hit Rock Bottom At $1 As Fan Base Turns Their Back For THIS Reason

Giants ticket prices have plummeted to as low as $1 as fans seem more than disinterested in going to games. The team has a disastrous season with 2-11, leading to empty seats and growing discontent, with some of the fans openly criticizing the performance of the team.

Giants Ticket Prices Hit Rock Bottom At $1 As Fan Base Turns Their Back For THIS Reason

Ticket prices for the New York Giants this season have been quite disappointing. The fans, apparently losing interest in attending the games, have led to a sharp fall in ticket prices. The lowest-priced ticket available for a game at MetLife Stadium involving the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints was priced at just $1 before fees, according to NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano on Sunday. Declining Ticket Prices

With the Giants having one of their tougher seasons, tickets are in free fall. Besides $1 tickets, some of the upper seats of the stadium sold for as little as $7 to $12. Tickets that will place them closer to the field can be had for $22. Still, with tickets this cheap, the top ticket in Vacchiano’s screenshot from the Vivid Seats website was under $100 and selling at $86.

This drastic drop in ticket prices mirrors the on-field performance of the team, which has led to a noticeable drop in fan attendance. MetLife Stadium has had an increasing number of empty seats throughout the season, and many fans have been leaving games early, unable to watch their 2-11 team struggle.

Fan Frustration Reaches Breaking Point

For those that have stuck it out, there’s frustration with how the team is playing. Fans have vented their feelings with cheers and signs intended to provoke the team. Over the weekend before the game, a banner waved over East Rutherford, New Jersey with the headline, “MR. MARA ENOUGH – PLZ FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE.”

There is a growing unrest in the fanbase because the Giants failed to sustain their 9-7 record last season with coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones. The team hasn’t won a game since October 6, and Daniel Jones cannot repeat the magic he did in 2022.
Quarterback changes do not seem to give the team a much-needed boost.

The Giants’ struggles at quarterback have been one of the main reasons why they have fallen this season. After sticking with Jones, drafted as the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 and signed to a four-year, $160 million extension, the team finally made a change after a humiliating 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany. Jones was benched, and Tommy DeVito was given the chance to start.

As expected, many fans were expecting New Jersey native DeVito, who brought a spark for the team last season, to give better results. The case was otherwise as the Giants fell to a 30-7 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite hopes of improvement, the Giants’ woes continued. Even with Drew Lock under center, the team couldn’t find any success, losing 27-20 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. This marked their seventh consecutive defeat in a season that was meant to celebrate the team’s 100th anniversary.

NFL sports news Trending news

