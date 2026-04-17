GT vs KKR IPL 2026: ₹25.20 Crore Price Tag Justified? Cameron Green Smashes Maiden Fifty For Kolkata, Dents ‘Super Striker’ Car — Watch Video

GT vs KKR: Finally, Kolkata Knight Riders’ big-money buy, Cameron Green, has arrived in the IPL 2026. The Australian all-rounder, after being trolled for his poor performances in the tournament, bounced back in style against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The right-handed batter was a bit lucky on multiple occasions, with Washington Sundar dropping his catch and Jos Buttler missing out on a fairly straightforward stumping. However, after completing his half-century, the Australian all-rounder struck a six, which proved to be a costly one. The six went on to hit the TATA Sierra car at Narendra Modi Stadium and caused a dent as well.

WATCH: Cameron Green goes big in GT vs KKR









Cameron Green, after having a few poor outings in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, arrived to the party in the GT vs KKR clash at Narendra Modi Stadium. The Aussie all-rounder with the bat in hand was in sensational form against the Titans away from home. The 26-year-old, without receiving much support from the rest of the KKR batters, remained on the crease and made sure he had the most impact. However, it was his six that hit the TATA Sierra car placed at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which made the headlines and drew reactions from the fans.

The Australian batter was left stranded by the KKR batters as he remained on the non-striker’s end with wickets falling on the other end. This meant that KKR could not get a big score against GT.

GT vs KKR: How has Cameron Green performed in IPL 2026?

Cameron Green, before the clash against the Gujarat Titans, had disappointed with the bat in hand. The Australian all-rounder scored 56 runs in five games before this clash, which included a duck in the previous game and single-digit scores against the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Tonight at Narendra Modi Stadium, Green scored 79 runs in only 55 balls while not having much of the strike in the final overs, stopping him from getting to a possible century.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard

The first innings was dominated by the GT bowlers and Cameron Green from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Most of the KKR batters failed to make a mark after Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first. Rahane returned to the top of the order and opened the batting along with Tim Seifert. However, the KKR skipper was dismissed for a golden duck. Meanwhile, Seifert, playing his first match of the season, scored only 19 runs in 14 balls, hitting a couple of fours and a six. Rovman Powell scored 27 runs in 20 balls, but it was Green who top-scored for the Knight Riders. He scored 79 runs in 55 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes.

Meanwhile, among the GT bowlers, it was Kagiso Rabada who was in great form. The South African pacer picked up three wickets while giving only 29 runs in his four overs. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj and Ashok Sharma picked up a couple of wickets each. Siraj was right on the money, giving only 23 runs in his spell while dismissing Rahane and Sunil Narine.

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