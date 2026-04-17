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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Not Chris Gayle! Virat Kohli Picks Ex RCB Star As Best Finisher In Indian Premier League

IPL 2026: Not Chris Gayle! Virat Kohli Picks Ex RCB Star As Best Finisher In Indian Premier League

Virat Kohli reveals his pick for the ultimate IPL match-winner in a viral RCB challenge. See why he chose AB de Villiers over Chris Gayle during the IPL 2026 season.

IPL 2026: Not Chris Gayle! Virat Kohli Picks Ex RCB Star As Best Finisher In Indian Premier League. Photo X
IPL 2026: Not Chris Gayle! Virat Kohli Picks Ex RCB Star As Best Finisher In Indian Premier League. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 17, 2026 21:29:55 IST

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IPL 2026: Not Chris Gayle! Virat Kohli Picks Ex RCB Star As Best Finisher In Indian Premier League

IPL 2026: In the high-pressure environment of the ongoing IPL 2026, a lighthearted segment from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp has set the internet ablaze. The franchise recently released a viral clip featuring Virat Kohli in a “Stay Seated” challenge, where the RCB icon had to identify a player he considers a greater match-winner in IPL history than the legendary Chris Gayle.

The challenge was simple but provocative: Kohli was asked to remain seated while a list of iconic names was read out. The moment he heard a name he believed surpassed Gayle’s match-winning impact, he was to stand up.

The “Stay Seated” Challenge: Icons Passed Over

As the segment began, several titans of the T20 format were presented. The list included heavyweights like David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard, and Suryakumar Yadav. Even Indian legends like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina—often called “Mr. IPL”—failed to move the RCB stalwart. Kohli remained firmly in his chair, unswayed by the credentials of some of the league’s most prolific finishers and openers.

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However, the atmosphere changed the second the next name was uttered. As soon as AB de Villiers’ name came up, Kohli immediately stood up and walked away without any hesitation.

A Bond Beyond the Boundary

By choosing “Mr. 360,” Kohli reaffirmed his deep admiration for his former teammate. The gesture highlights the legendary bond between the two, who famously shared five century partnerships and two double-century stands during their time together in Bengaluru. While Chris Gayle remains a titan of the game with nearly 5,000 runs and unparalleled entertainment value, Kohli’s pick suggests that de Villiers’ versatility and finishing prowess remain unmatched in his eyes.

De Villiers, who moved to RCB in 2011 after a stint with Delhi, transformed into a global phenomenon in Bengaluru. Across 154 matches, the Proteas legend amassed 5,162 runs, including 251 sixes and three centuries, before retiring after the 2021 season.

Kohli’s Dominance in IPL 2026

While celebrating past legends, Kohli is currently busy cementing his own legacy in the 2026 season. The right-hander is currently the proud holder of the Orange Cap, proving that his appetite for runs remains insatiable.

In just five matches this season, Kohli has hammered 228 runs at a staggering average of 57 and a strike rate of 158. His red-hot form will be the focal point on April 18, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on the Delhi Capitals. For fans, the viral clip is a reminder of the greatness that built the RCB brand, while Kohli’s current strike rate is a sign of the greatness still unfolding on the pitch.

Read More: Chinnaswamy Insider Arrested For IPL 2026 Ticket Scam! How a Canteen Worker Sold RCB Tickets for ₹19,000 in the Black Market

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Tags: ab de villiersChris GayleCricket newsIPL 2026IPL Viral VideoOrange CapRCB vs DCRoyal Challengers Bengaluruvirat kohli’

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IPL 2026: Not Chris Gayle! Virat Kohli Picks Ex RCB Star As Best Finisher In Indian Premier League
IPL 2026: Not Chris Gayle! Virat Kohli Picks Ex RCB Star As Best Finisher In Indian Premier League
IPL 2026: Not Chris Gayle! Virat Kohli Picks Ex RCB Star As Best Finisher In Indian Premier League
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