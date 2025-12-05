Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet

In a heart-warming moment that went viral on social media, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen giving a hug to Ravi Bishnoi after getting dismissed by the spinner during an encounter between Baroda and Gujarat in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Pandya is presently representing Baroda in SMAT while Bishnoi made a switch to Gujarat.

Baroda were handed a small target of 74 runs by Gujarat and the side chased it down in 7th over. Pandya who was facing Bishnoi went for an aggressive stroke against the leg-spinner but miscued it and was caught by Arzan Nagaswalla for 10 off 6. Hardik’s dismissal didn’t really cause much of a problem as Baroda went over the line quite comprehensively. Earlier, Hardik returned with figures of 1/16 in 4 overs.

Hardik Pandya & Ravi Bishnoi cute moment🥰

Bishnoi took the wicket of HP and they hugged🫂

pic.twitter.com/88IfFhRLdS — Rohan Gangta (@rohangangta) December 4, 2025

The all-rounder made a brilliant comeback in India’s domestic T20 competition for his team, where he scored 77 not out and took one wicket with his pace bowling against Punjab. He has also been named in the T20I squad for the South Africa series that will begin on December 9.

Pandya suffered a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup in September and missed the team’s tour of Australia and the ongoing South Africa one-day series.