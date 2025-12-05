LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet

Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet

A light-hearted moment from Hardik Pandya’s innings went viral on social media during Baroda’s modest 74-run chase on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya And Ravi Bishnoi. (Photo Credits: X)
Hardik Pandya And Ravi Bishnoi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 5, 2025 15:57:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet

In a heart-warming moment that went viral on social media, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen giving a hug to Ravi Bishnoi after getting dismissed by the spinner during an encounter between Baroda and Gujarat in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Pandya is presently representing Baroda in SMAT while Bishnoi made a switch to Gujarat. 

Baroda were handed a small target of 74 runs by Gujarat and the side chased it down in 7th over. Pandya who was facing Bishnoi went for an aggressive stroke against the leg-spinner but miscued it and was caught by Arzan Nagaswalla for 10 off 6. Hardik’s dismissal didn’t really cause much of a problem as Baroda went over the line quite comprehensively. Earlier, Hardik returned with figures of 1/16 in 4 overs.  

The all-rounder made a brilliant comeback in India’s domestic T20 competition for his team, where he scored 77 not out and took one wicket with his pace bowling against Punjab. He has also been named in the T20I squad for the South Africa series that will begin on December 9. 

Pandya suffered a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup in September and missed the team’s tour of Australia and the ongoing South Africa one-day series.

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 3:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Crickethardik pandyaRavi BishnoiSMAT 2025

RELATED News

India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo’s As Key Investor, Calls It ‘Iconic Collab’

Ashes: The Story Behind Steven Smith’s ‘Eye Black’, What Is It; Know All Details

Is This The Greatest Catch In Ashes History? Marnus Labuschagne’s Unreal Diving Effort Leaves Crowd Speechless

Fastest Indian Bowlers to Reach 100 IPL Wickets: From Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Ashish Nehra; Check Full List

LATEST NEWS

19 Minute Viral MMS: Why Are Scammers Targeting Girls? Parents Urged To Stay Alert

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

PM Modi Announces Complimentary 30-Day E-Visa Scheme For Russian Visitors, Check Details Here

Lounge Access For Senior Citizens, Meals For Customers Stuck In Transit, Indigo Goes All In For Frustrated Customers Amid Chaos: ‘We Are Truly Sorry’

Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet

Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

Cloudflare Outage Disrupts Trading On Groww, Zerodha, Angel One: What Really Happened?

Putin’s India Visit: ‘India-Russia Friendship Has Remained Steadfast Like A Pole Star,’ Says PM Narendra Modi

Su-57 Or F-35: Which 5th-Gen Stealth Fighter Jet Is More Powerful? Complete Comparison Of Power, Speed, Combat Capabilities, Range & Price

India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet
Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet
Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet
Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet

QUICK LINKS