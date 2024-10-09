Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
we-woman

Has Sania Mirza Married Pakistani Singer Umair Jaswal?

Has Sania Mirza married Umair Jaswal, the ex-husband of Sana Javed, who is now married to Shoaib Malik? Speculations have been rampant about the former Indian tennis star tying the knot with the well-known Pakistani singer.

Has Sania Mirza Married Pakistani Singer Umair Jaswal?

Has Sania Mirza married Umair Jaswal, the ex-husband of Sana Javed, who is now married to Shoaib Malik? Speculations have been rampant about the former Indian tennis star tying the knot with the well-known Pakistani singer.

On October 8, Umair Jaswal hinted at having moved on from his previous relationship with Sana Javed, and his photographer Hussain Jamal confirmed the wedding on Instagram. The post sparked various speculations regarding Umair Jaswal’s wife, with many fans believing it could be Sania Mirza. Several followers congratulated Jaswal, assuming the bride was indeed Mirza.

Umair Jaswal ties the knot

Before marrying Malik, Sana Javed was previously married to Umair Jaswal. Their relationship, however, did not endure, leading to their divorce.

However, these assertions are unfounded. Jaswal’s Instagram revealed him in a traditional sherwani, typical of a groom, yet he kept his bride’s identity under wraps. The only hint was an Arabic caption stating, “Your God will give you and satisfy you,” suggesting his hopes for a blessed marriage.

Sania Mirza married Jaswal?

Despite the ongoing rumors, there is no substantial evidence indicating that Umair Jaswal’s second wife is Sania Mirza. The speculation appears to arise from Jaswal’s recent wedding announcement and the intertwined pasts of those involved, creating a blend of confusion and curiosity among fans on social media.

One tweet captured the sentiment, playfully asking for clarification on the bride’s identity, reflecting the disbelief and intrigue surrounding the news. The new paths taken by Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed signal fresh beginnings for everyone. Recently, Sania Mirza has also been focusing on her health, sharing an Instagram photo of herself receiving intravenous drips while praising the method for enhancing wellness.

Mohammed Shami clears rumours on marrying Sania Mirza

Indian cricket star Mohammed Shami recently responded to the rumors connecting him to tennis player Sania Mirza. Recently, social media was filled with doctored images and unfounded claims suggesting that Shami and Mirza were set to marry. These rumors emerged after Sania Mirza’s divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. In a candid interview with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, Shami voiced his frustration and issued a clear warning to those propagating false information.

During the discussion, Shami urged people to use social media responsibly. “I encourage everyone to be mindful with social media and to avoid spreading such baseless news,” Shami remarked. He stressed that while memes and jokes can be amusing, they shouldn’t come at the cost of someone’s personal life.

Read More: IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson To Miss Start Of India Tour Over THIS Reason

Filed under

Mohammed Shami sania mirza Sania Mirza Marraige Sania Mirza wedding shoaib malik Umair Jaswal

