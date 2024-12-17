Hayley Matthews Leads West Indies Women To Crushing 9-Wicket Victory Against India In 2nd T20I

In the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies women, the West Indies won by 9 wickets, leveling the series 1-1. Hayley Matthews starred with an unbeaten 85 and 2 wickets. India posted 159/9, with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring 62.

On December 17, 2024, the West Indies women’s team registered an emphatic 9-wicket victory over India women in the second T20I of their series at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. With this win, the West Indies leveled the three-match series 1-1, setting up a thrilling decider for the final game.

Hayley Matthews’ Match-Winning Performance

West Indies captain, Hayley Matthews, was the star of the show. She was in exceptional form, scoring an unbeaten 85 runs off just 47 balls, leading her team to a comfortable chase of India’s total. Matthews also played a crucial role with the ball, picking up two wickets, which earned her the Player of the Match honors. Her knock included 10 boundaries and 3 sixes, making the Indian bowlers struggle to contain her. Matthews’ brilliant performance helped the West Indies reach their target of 160 runs in just 15.4 overs.

The West Indies chase got off to a solid start with an opening stand of 65 runs between Matthews and Qiana Joseph. The majority of those runs came in the powerplay, where the West Indies posted 55 runs. After Joseph’s dismissal, Matthews was joined by Campbelle, and together they finished the chase without any further hassle.

India’s Struggle with the Bat

Earlier, India women were put into bat after West Indies won the toss. India’s innings got off to a shaky start as they found themselves at 48/3 in the 9th over. Key players like Uma Chetry (4), Jemimah Rodrigues (13), and debutant Raghvi Bist (5) failed to make an impact. However, Smriti Mandhana, who led India in the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, fought back strongly. Mandhana capitalized on some sloppy West Indies fielding, surviving three dropped chances in quick succession. She went on to score a crucial 62 runs off 41 balls, with 7 boundaries and 1 six.

After Mandhana’s departure in the 14th over, Richa Ghosh took charge with an aggressive 17-ball 32, targeting the West Indies spinners. But Deandra Dottin’s brilliant penultimate over, which saw her dismiss Ghosh, curtailed India’s momentum, and the team ended up posting 159/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

West Indies’ Bowlers Stand Tall

The West Indies bowling attack, led by Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry, was effective throughout the innings. Skipper Hayley Matthews also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets. Dottin’s key over was particularly pivotal in preventing India from scoring a bigger total.

The match demonstrated the all-round strength of the West Indies team, with Matthews leading from the front in both batting and bowling. India, on the other hand, had moments of brilliance but couldn’t capitalize on them to post a higher total.

With the series now tied 1-1, the final T20I promises to be a thrilling contest. Both teams will look to bring their best performance forward to clinch the series victory.

