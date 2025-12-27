History Made! Harmanpreet Kaur Surpasses Meg Lanning To Become Women’s T20I’s Most Successful Captain As India Clinch Series

Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History!
History smiled in Thiruvananthapuram as Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur created a proud new chapter in women’s cricket. The historic win was celebrated with a superlative eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third T20I and, thus, Harmanpreet became the most successful captain of all time in women’s T20I cricket.
The 36-year-old has now notched up 77 wins out of 130 matches and has thus overtaken the tally of Australia great Meg Lanning, who retired with 76 victories. No female has steered a squad to more T20I victories. Moreover, it is an extra praise that Harmanpreet is the holder of the record for being the captain of the most women’s T20I matches, which is indeed a sign of leadership, consistency, and lasting quality.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.