History Made! Harmanpreet Kaur Surpasses Meg Lanning To Become Women’s T20I’s Most Successful Captain As India Clinch Series

Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History!

History smiled in Thiruvananthapuram as Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur created a proud new chapter in women’s cricket. The historic win was celebrated with a superlative eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third T20I and, thus, Harmanpreet became the most successful captain of all time in women’s T20I cricket.

The 36-year-old has now notched up 77 wins out of 130 matches and has thus overtaken the tally of Australia great Meg Lanning, who retired with 76 victories. No female has steered a squad to more T20I victories. Moreover, it is an extra praise that Harmanpreet is the holder of the record for being the captain of the most women’s T20I matches, which is indeed a sign of leadership, consistency, and lasting quality.

Where Does Harmanpreet Kaur Stand Among Women's T20I All-Time Greats? Harmanpreet Kaur tops the list for most wins as captain in women's T20Is

England’s Heather Knight follows with 71 wins in 96 matches

Charlotte Edwards is next with 68 victories from 93 games

Harmanpreet’s consistency and longevity clearly set her apart A Landmark Year For The India Skipper 2025 has been a standout year in Harmanpreet Kaur’s career

She became the first Indian captain to win a Women’s World Cup

India defeated South Africa in the 50-over World Cup final

The historic final was held at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai India Women Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Reaction “It was a great series for all of us. We discussed after the World Cup that we need to raise our standards and be more aggressive in T20 cricket. With the T20 World Cup coming up, this is the right time to push ourselves,” she said. She also praised the bowling unit, adding, “If you keep ticking all the boxes in your bowling department, you have more chances to win. Today we are in this position because of our bowlers. Credit goes to the entire bowling lineup.” Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh Star As India Seal Series In Style The third T20I did not just see India as the winner but rather the winner by a vast margin. Once again, the visitors were unable to put up a fight as the Indians celebrated a comfortable eight-wicket victory, finishing the series in style. India was given an easy target of 113 runs, which they scored in only 13.2 overs. Shafali Verma’s 79 runs made the chase a very easy affair. Earlier, Renuka Singh Thakur’s amazing four wickets helped India restrict Sri Lanka to just 112 in their 20 overs. The emphatic win allowed India to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. (With Inputs) Also Read: Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker…